WATCH NOW

Peacock's Love Island USA Season Premiere

Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Player Jake Funk Deserve a Trophy for Their 2022 ESPYS Look

Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss and Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk stepped out on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet looking madly in love. Get the details on their date night.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 21, 2022 1:01 AMTags
Red CarpetSportsAwardsCouplesFootballCelebritiesBachelor NationESPY Awards
Watch: Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Everything is coming up roses for this sporty couple.

On July 20, Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss and Los Angeles Rams football player Jake Funk stepped out for the 2022 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Hannah Ann was pretty in pink thanks to her bright dress and sparkling clutch. She was styled by celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake using Hidden Crown Hair, COLOR WOW and Boujee Beauty. As for Jake, he swapped out his signature jersey for a well-fitted suit and tie. And yes, we spy that impressive watch on his right hand and fashionable shoe choice. No cleats allowed, fellas!  

It could be a big night for the Los Angeles Rams who became Super Bowl champions in February. The organization is nominated for Best Team alongside Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. At the beginning of the show, Rams player Cooper Kupp won the award for Best Championship Performance. 

photos
Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Win or lose, it's clear Hannah Ann and Jake continue to score in the romance department with their love story.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

More than six months after going Instagram official with Jake, the former Bachelor star has started opening up about the fairytale romance.  "I don't want to change anything about him," she told E! News in April. "I mean, he's my best friend and we just truly enjoy being around each other."

Hannah Ann is also happy to say she knows much more about football. Before meeting Jake, the reality star wasn't familiar with the game. But after meeting the running back, everything changed.

"I grew up in the South, so it was more about college football versus NFL," she admitted. "I actually went to my first NFL game when we first started dating, so I had never been to a game before."

Trending Stories

1

Honey Boo Boo Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend

2

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

3

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

Now, the pair is couple goals on the sportiest award show of the year. Game on!

The 2022 ESPYS air Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep scrolling for more must-see red carpet fashion moments. 

 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

 In Versace

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ciara & Russell Wilson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hannah Waddingham

   

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk

       

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Dikembe Mutombo

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Terrell Owens

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Kristi Yamaguchi

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Mookie Betts

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Aly Raisman

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Quina Brunson

In Prabal Gurung; Styled by Bryon Javar

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katie Ledecky

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bryce Young

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Grant Williams

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Et Ochs

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Brandi Chastain

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jay Pharoah

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

In Roberto Cavalli

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evander Kane

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Boyega

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Steph & Ayesha Curry

Ayesha in Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes; styled by Jason Bolden

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Sonya Curry

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Gardner

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Eileen Gu

   

photos
View More Photos From 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Honey Boo Boo Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend

2

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

3

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

4

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After News of Baby No. 2

5

The Targaryen Family Is Divided in House of the Dragon Trailer