One Tree Hill's Bryan Greenberg Joining Suits L.A. Spinoff Show

Watch : 'Suits: L.A.' Spinoff Casts Its New Star

Bryan Greenberg is approaching the bench.

The actor has been cast in Suits: L.A., a new TV show set in the same universe as Suits, NBC confirmed to E! News on March 14.

Bryan will play attorney Rick Dodsen, the protégé of Ted Black (Stephen Amell) at a Los Angeles' Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, the legal eagle is hoping to swoop in ahead Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), a savvy and strong-willed rising star who also works within the firm's entertainment division.

Rounding out the cast are The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt and The Cosby Show's Troy Winbush.

In celebration of his casting, Bryan wrote on his Instagram, "Suiting up! #NextChapter."

And the news certainly pleased the court of his wife Jamie Chung, with whom he shares 2-year-old twin boys. The Once Upon a Time actress wrote in the comments section, "Let's goooooooii."

Bryan's One Tree Hill family also had no objections to his new role. "Yeah, Boss!!!!" his former costar Hilarie Burton commented, while James Lafferty shared alongside three fire emojis, "YES."