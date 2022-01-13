Suits Alum Patrick J. Adams Delivers Strong Message to Haters "Debating" Meghan Markle

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share First Pic of Lilibet

Patrick J. Adams has had enough of the Internet trolls.

While he isn't one to regularly post on social media, the 40-year-old Suits star decided to speak out on Thursday, Jan. 13 with a big request for haters talking about his former co-star, Meghan Markle.

"Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation," he wrote on Twitter. "I just want you to know a couple of things."

"1. I don't read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you bots," Patrick continued. "#BotBetter."

While it's unclear what specifically caused Patrick to speak out, many royal followers have noticed a plethora of unkind tweets directed at the Duchess of Sussex over the years. As one user commented, "A good comment on the botification of negativity on #MeghanMarkle and #HarryandMeghan."