Suits Alum Patrick J. Adams Delivers Strong Message to Haters "Debating" Meghan Markle

Patrick J. Adams has had enough of the Internet trolls.
While he isn't one to regularly post on social media, the 40-year-old Suits star decided to speak out on Thursday, Jan. 13 with a big request for haters talking about his former co-star, Meghan Markle.
"Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation," he wrote on Twitter. "I just want you to know a couple of things."
"1. I don't read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you bots," Patrick continued. "#BotBetter."
While it's unclear what specifically caused Patrick to speak out, many royal followers have noticed a plethora of unkind tweets directed at the Duchess of Sussex over the years. As one user commented, "A good comment on the botification of negativity on #MeghanMarkle and #HarryandMeghan."
Patrick played Meghan's on-screen husband, Mike, on Suits from 2011 to 2019. He was also invited to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. But despite their history, the actor previously admitted to getting nervous about picking up the phone and chatting with his co-star.
In October 2020, Patrick told the Radio Times that "pure fear" is stopping him from giving the Duchess of Sussex a ring.
"Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," he said. "I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say."
"After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared," Patrick added. "I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."
Ultimately, the actor has stood up for the royal family member on many occasions, including soon after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In the CBS special, both Harry and Meghan discussed the reasons behind their 2020 royal exit. While the couple received support from millions of viewers, others were unkind, leaving Patrick motivated to speak out.
"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitiol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world," he tweeted on March 5. "But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her."