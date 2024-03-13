Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Breaks Silence on “Painful” Divorce From Michael Kopech

Watch : Michael Kopech Files for Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

Vanessa Morgan is moving forward.

More than three years after the then-pregnant Riverdale alum and husband Michael Kopech broke up, she reflected on navigating this difficult period while preparing to welcome her first baby.

"Part of the biggest thing is that embarrassment, it's not wanting to face that you have a broken family," Vanessa told Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen on the March 11 episode of their Broad Ideas podcast. "You get married and you want to have that fantasy. You feel disappointed to tell people that it didn't work out."

Michael, 27, filed for divorce in July 2020 after seven month of marriage and just one month after the couple announced Vanessa's pregnancy. She welcomed River, now 3, in January 2021.

"I think that's the beauty of life," the 31-year-old admitted. "It doesn't always go as planned and it's the journey. It ended up being the biggest blessing of my life, but in the moment, it's so painful."