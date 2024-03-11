Why Christina Applegate Is “Kind of in Hell” Amid Battle With Multiple Sclerosis

Watch : Christina Applegate Shares Retirement Update Amid MS Journey

Christina Applegate's battle continues.

More than a month after her appearance onstage at the Emmys garnered her a standing ovation from the audience, the Dead to Me star reflected on what the moment meant to her while being candid about her everyday realities living with multiple sclerosis.

"I live kind of in hell," she told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in a preview of their sit-down interview airing Mar. 12, adding of her appearance at the award show and the love she received, "I'm not out a lot so this is really a little difficult, just for my system, but yeah of course. It's like support is wonderful, and I'm really grateful."

Christina also spoke to the quip she made onstage—in which she told the crowd, "You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine"—after seeing the standing ovation.

As she admitted to Robin, "I actually kind of blacked out, and people said, 'Oh you're so funny,' and I'm like, 'I don't even know what I said.' Like I don't know what I was doing, I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore."