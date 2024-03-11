Why Christina Applegate Is “Kind of in Hell” Amid Battle With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate's battle continues.
More than a month after her appearance onstage at the Emmys garnered her a standing ovation from the audience, the Dead to Me star reflected on what the moment meant to her while being candid about her everyday realities living with multiple sclerosis.
"I live kind of in hell," she told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in a preview of their sit-down interview airing Mar. 12, adding of her appearance at the award show and the love she received, "I'm not out a lot so this is really a little difficult, just for my system, but yeah of course. It's like support is wonderful, and I'm really grateful."
Christina also spoke to the quip she made onstage—in which she told the crowd, "You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine"—after seeing the standing ovation.
As she admitted to Robin, "I actually kind of blacked out, and people said, 'Oh you're so funny,' and I'm like, 'I don't even know what I said.' Like I don't know what I was doing, I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore."
But despite the adrenaline of the moment, the audience's support left its mark on her heart.
"I felt really beloved, and it was really a beautiful thing," Christina explained, though she couldn't help but joke, "Then, I'm just gonna say this, that audience stood up for everyone."
The Married with Children alum was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in season three of Dead to Me. Though the award was ultimately given to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, the nomination itself was a meaningful one for Christina as last year she noted that amid her diagnosis she may have to retire from acting.
And beyond her nomination, the 52-year-old is grateful to Dead to Me—which she's noted will likely be her last onscreen project—for another important reason: the chance to have worked with costar Linda Cardellini.
"I'm probably not going to work on-camera again," she told Vanity Fair in May, "but I'm so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I've ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I've ever known."
"Linda and I, from day one, were in love with each other and trusted each other and supported each other," she added. "It's rare that you have an equal playing field and you get to play ping-pong instead of tennis. There's a difference. Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are."
And good Christina is. For a review of some of the actress' best roles throughout her decades-long career, keep reading.