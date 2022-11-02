Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Are Outlaws on the Run

The truth is catching up to Jen and Judy.
Dead to Me's leading housewives Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) formed a tight bond over the crimes they each committed in season one—with Jen killing Steve (James Marsden), and Judy being the driver in the hit-and-run that killed Jen's husband, Ted. But in the trailer for the third and final season of the Netflix black comedy, one of those secrets wont stay buried for long as Steve's body is finally discovered by police.
As Ben, Steve's twin brother also played by Marsden, reveals to Judy as she and Jen recover in a hospital following their own hit-and-run accident, "They found Steve."
Jen immediately hits back, saying, "Oh, for f--k's sake!"
The trailer then follows Jen and Judy as they work once again to cover their tracks by burning evidence and lying to the police. But, clearly, the best friends can't control every obstacle in their way.
"Remember that street camera footage you asked me to delete?" Jen's former neighbor Jeff (Marc Evan Jackson) asks her. "I didn't."
Jeff's new boyfriend then jokes that they must have "murdered a man in cold blood" on the footage, causing the two friends to laugh a little too knowingly.
As for Ben? Well, he's busy covering up for the fact that he was the one who T-boned Jen and Judy in the season two finale.
The conclusion for Dead to Me arrives later this month, after being delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and Applegate's MS diagnosis, which she first shared in Aug. 2021.
Applegate opened up to The New York Times on Nov. 2 about her new normal, revealing that she was adamant on finishing the series with Cardellini, who she called "my champion, my warrior, my voice." While the script rarely required changes, there were some adjustments in blocking—Jen opened doors, for example, and there were fewer shots of Judy entering a room. In a "terrible coincidence," the piece notes, much of the final season concerns illness—a plot line that was written before Applegate's diagnosis.
And while Applegate knows that fans will be focusing on her new appearance—revealing that she has "put on 40 pounds" and "can't walk without a cane"—she hopes they can say goodbye to the story they love.
"If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, 'Ooh, look at the cripple,' that's not up to me," she reflected. "I'm sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can't get past it.' Fine, don't get past it, then. But hopefully people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls."
Season three of Dead to Me drops on Netflix Nov. 17.