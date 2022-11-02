Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Are Outlaws on the Run

Watch : Christina Applegate Reveals MS Diagnosis

The truth is catching up to Jen and Judy.

Dead to Me's leading housewives Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) formed a tight bond over the crimes they each committed in season one—with Jen killing Steve (James Marsden), and Judy being the driver in the hit-and-run that killed Jen's husband, Ted. But in the trailer for the third and final season of the Netflix black comedy, one of those secrets wont stay buried for long as Steve's body is finally discovered by police.

As Ben, Steve's twin brother also played by Marsden, reveals to Judy as she and Jen recover in a hospital following their own hit-and-run accident, "They found Steve."

Jen immediately hits back, saying, "Oh, for f--k's sake!"

The trailer then follows Jen and Judy as they work once again to cover their tracks by burning evidence and lying to the police. But, clearly, the best friends can't control every obstacle in their way.

"Remember that street camera footage you asked me to delete?" Jen's former neighbor Jeff (Marc Evan Jackson) asks her. "I didn't."