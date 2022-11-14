Christina Applegate Tears Up During First Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Watch : Christina Applegate Reveals MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 14 was momentous in more ways than one.

It marked her first time stepping out for a public event since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last August, a journey which she reflected on in her speech. While thanking her family, who Applegate said has "taken care of her everyday of her life," she later teared up when talking about her 11-year-old daughter Sadie Grace Lenoble's support.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," said Applegate, who shares Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting."

The Bad Moms actress continued, "I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing by me through all of this."