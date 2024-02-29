Katharine McPhee Shares Rocking Video of 3-Year-Old Son Rennie Drumming Onstage

Katharine McPhee's son is drumming up to the next level.
After all, 3-year-old Rennie—whom the Smash alum shares with husband David Foster—just made his onstage debut during the couple's An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee tour in Washington D.C Feb. 25.
"Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time," Katharine wrote in a Feb. 26 Instagram post. "#ProudMom."
And while Rennie has some prodigy-level musical talent, which his parents have shown off before, he wasn't technically performing during his parents' show.
"I hope people realize that JR—the legendary @johnjrrobinson1—our incredible drummer is drumming," Katharine added in a comment under her post. "Rennie is only copying to the best of his ability unmic'd—and it was cute to watch his first on stage debut."
It seems only fair that Rennie would be so talented given his parents' backgrounds. Katharine, for her part, made a name for herself after scoring runner-up on season five of American Idol and went on to release five studio albums in tandem with a robust acting career.
Meanwhile, composer and producer David flourishes on the more technical side of the industry. The 74-year-old—also father to children Alison Jones, 53, Amy S. Foster, 50, with ex-wife B.J. Cook, as well as Sarah Foster, 43, Erin Foster, 41, Jordan Foster, 38, from his marriage to Rebecca Dyer—has earned 16 Grammys throughout his decadeslong career.
As for how David feels toward his son's budding musical flair?
"You would think between Kat and I, we probably would have a child that would be musical." he told E! News last year. "I hope that he at least finds joy in music."
It seems safe to say that this musical duo has passed on their joy for sound down to their son. Read on for a look back on David and Katharine's best moments.