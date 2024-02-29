Katharine McPhee Shares Rocking Video of 3-Year-Old Son Rennie Drumming Onstage

Watch : Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

Katharine McPhee's son is drumming up to the next level.

After all, 3-year-old Rennie—whom the Smash alum shares with husband David Foster—just made his onstage debut during the couple's An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee tour in Washington D.C Feb. 25.

"Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time," Katharine wrote in a Feb. 26 Instagram post. "#ProudMom."

And while Rennie has some prodigy-level musical talent, which his parents have shown off before, he wasn't technically performing during his parents' show.

"I hope people realize that JR—the legendary @johnjrrobinson1—our incredible drummer is drumming," Katharine added in a comment under her post. "Rennie is only copying to the best of his ability unmic'd—and it was cute to watch his first on stage debut."

It seems only fair that Rennie would be so talented given his parents' backgrounds. Katharine, for her part, made a name for herself after scoring runner-up on season five of American Idol and went on to release five studio albums in tandem with a robust acting career.