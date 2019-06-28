Katharine McPhee and David Foster Are Married

Later, rather than host a formal rehearsal dinner, they celebrated with their guests at London's The Punchbowl Pub. "Irish music was playing and everyone was drinking and dancing," the source says. "They all did a toast to the couple and everyone was smiling with excitement. Katharine and David wanted everything to be light and easy. They wanted their guests to have fun."

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly two years since the couple first sparked romance rumors while on a sushi date in Malibu. In an extravagant show of PDA, Katharine and David were spotted "kissing" each other's cheeks throughout their meal. Over the next few months, things would quickly turn serious, to the surprise of their friends and family.

In December 2017, a source told E! News, "David is usually a playboy but Katherine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her."

The former American Idol contestant eventually met the music producer's family, who all adore her just as much as David does. For his 68th birthday, the singer joined him, his daughters, Sara and Erin Foster, as well as his step-sons Brody and Brandon Jenner for an intimate family dinner. "It was a really nice dinner. Everyone was joking around and giving him a hard time about his age, but David was loving it," the source described.