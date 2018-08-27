Sara Foster Weighs In on Future Stepmom Katharine McPhee

Sara Foster is smiling for her famous dad and his future wife.

With David Foster newly engaged to Katharine McPhee, his 37-year-old daughter is just happy to see her dad happy.

"My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment," she told E! News at the Bumble BFF and The Tot Back to School block party on Saturday. "My dad's always been married. He's never been single really," she noted of David, who previously wed B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

"He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him," she added. "He's really happy."

As for the soon-to-be newest member of the family, Sara has nothing but sweet word for the Waitress star.

"She's wonderful," Sara complimented McPhee. "The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool."