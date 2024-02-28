Chanel Iman Marries Davon Godchaux 5 Months After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Watch : Chanel Iman's First Night Out Since Becoming a Mom

Chanel Iman went from supermodel to super-bride.

The Victoria's Secret Angel tied the knot with New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux on Feb. 24, less than a year after announcing their engagement and five months after welcoming their daughter, Capri Summer Godchaux.

"We had always dreamed of this moment," Chanel told Vogue in an interview published Feb. 27, "talking about marriage and our future together."

The 33-year-old—who also shares daughters Cali Clay Shephard, 5, and Cassie Snow Shephard, 4, with ex-husband Sterling Shephard—explained that the couple eloped on a yacht called the Parillion in the Caribbean Sea before docking in Anguilla for the reception, because they "couldn't wait for football season to be over so we can complete our union."

"We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family," Chanel explained. "This was our ideal, dream day."

And while most of the couple's loved ones attended, one important member of the family wasn't able to witness the happy moment at the last minute: the NFL player's son Davon Godchaux II, 7, from a previous relationship.