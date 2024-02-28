Chanel Iman Marries Davon Godchaux 5 Months After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Chanel Iman went from supermodel to super-bride.
The Victoria's Secret Angel tied the knot with New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux on Feb. 24, less than a year after announcing their engagement and five months after welcoming their daughter, Capri Summer Godchaux.
"We had always dreamed of this moment," Chanel told Vogue in an interview published Feb. 27, "talking about marriage and our future together."
The 33-year-old—who also shares daughters Cali Clay Shephard, 5, and Cassie Snow Shephard, 4, with ex-husband Sterling Shephard—explained that the couple eloped on a yacht called the Parillion in the Caribbean Sea before docking in Anguilla for the reception, because they "couldn't wait for football season to be over so we can complete our union."
"We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family," Chanel explained. "This was our ideal, dream day."
And while most of the couple's loved ones attended, one important member of the family wasn't able to witness the happy moment at the last minute: the NFL player's son Davon Godchaux II, 7, from a previous relationship.
"It was very heartbreaking to find out that we would have to proceed without one of our four," Chanel noted. "We look forward to celebrating our union with him all together at a later date this year."
For the big day, Chanel wore a white Zuhair Murad dress that featured an embellished bodice and off-the-shoulder straps, pairing the look with a cascading tulle veil to match the gown's full tulle skirt. As for Davon, the 29-year-old rocked a custom black-and-white suit for the special occasion.
And the nuptials certainly went off without a hitch. In fact, Chanel—who confirmed her romance with Davon in April 2022 after calling it quits with Sterling three months earlier—said the newlyweds now want to make take a trip to Anguilla annually.
"We laughed, we cried, we danced," she gushed, "and made incredible memories together."
