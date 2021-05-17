Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Private Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Get Married in Secret!

Ariana Grande is officially a Mrs.!

A rep for the pop star tells E! News she married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a private wedding ceremony held at her Montecito, Calif. home this past weekend.

An insider describes the gathering as "tiny and intimate," adding, "There was a lot of love and everyone is really happy."

A separate source tells E! News that Ariana, 27, and Dalton, 25, crafted a guest list comprised of "close family and friends. As the insider shares, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

Ari's walk down the aisle comes five months after Dalton popped the question with a dazzling diamond and pearl ring.

In the weeks leading up to the couple's surprise nuptials, a source close to the "7 rings" songstress told E! News exclusively they weren't planning a "huge, extravagant event." Instead, the insider explained that Ariana and Dalton were focused on "figuring out what their options are for an intimate ceremony."