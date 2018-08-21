Hilary Swank Secretly Marries Philip Schneider

Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, Gown: ELIE SAAB HAUTE COUTURE
Hilary Swank is a married woman!
This weekend, the Million Dollar Baby star secretly married her boyfriend, Philip Schneider. The couple tied the knot at the Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif., according to a statement. Swank's wedding dress was designed by Elie Saab Haute Couture Atelier. The gown was made of chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk. It took six meters (about 19 feet) of tulle to create the veil. The embroidery on her dress took 70 hours to complete, which is nearly half of the time it took to piece together the entire dress, which took 150 hours.
"I've loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress," she told Vogue.
The actress' inspiration for the dress came from nature, namely the redwood trees that surrounded their wedding location. "I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered—designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more," she said.
Swank's father walked her down the aisle, where she convened with her husband-to-be as well as her maid of honor, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and Schneider's best man who also happened to be his father.
When the post-ceremony celebration got started, Swank and her husband performed a surprise tap dance to Moby's "In My Heart." Both of their dancing shoes (and wedding shoes) were designed by the beloved Christian Louboutin. Swank turned to Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for her dancing outfit, which Swank called "exquisite."
But what's a wedding without the food? Guests dined on typical California cuisine, including spinach and kale salads, local Monterey Bay salmon, grilled cauliflower and more. Dessert included a gluten-free and vegan chocolate cake.
For Swank, the day could not have gone any better. "It was timeless. There's just no other way to describe it," she told the fashion magazine. "It was truly a dream come true."
The pair first began dating in 2016, after the actress called off her engagement to professional tennis player Ruben Torres. At the time, there was no apparent cause for the split, but in the weeks following, she posted uplifting messages on social media. "Every seeming obstacle is just a preparation for the bigger picture of your life," she shared.
And it appears the actress was right. Just six months after her breakup, she and Schneider were spotted laughing and cuddling on the slopes of the Corviglia Snowpark in St. Moritz, Switzerland. He proposed in 2016 during a vacation in Colorado and ensured that there were a few specific spectators watching. "He sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!" Swank told Vogue.
Since then, Schneider and Swank have maintained a strong relationship, even as the actress endured hardship. The two-time Oscar winner retreated from the spotlight for three years to take care of her ailing father and only recently did she make her return to the big screen. "They'd given him a short time to live if he didn't get a lung transplant and thankfully, he got one and he's alive and thriving and well. I took three years off to be with him and help him through that life journey," she explained while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in March.
Now that her father is in good health, the 44-year-old has resumed her career and most recently starred in the FX series, Trust, alongside Brendan Fraser.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!