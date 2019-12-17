Chanel Iman Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Sterling Shepard

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 3:44 PM
They've already got their very first Christmas present!
Model Chanel Iman and her NFL star husband Sterling Shepard just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their family. Their pair welcomed daughter Cassie Snow Shepard to their household just in time for Christmas, and she joins older sister Cali Clay who they welcomed in 2018. Chanel shared the sweet news in an adorable family photo on her Instagram page.
"Our Christmas gift came early," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the family together in the hospital. "Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19." The couple wed in 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel after a whirlwind four-month engagement, and welcomed their first child five months later. It's been a fast paced few years for the pair, but they've been open and honest about enjoying this new journey.
"Blessed with another baby girl on the way," Chanel captioned the picture revealing the news of her pregnancy.
Sterling is also overjoyed about fatherhood and recently shared his sentiments about his wife online. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and the mother of my children," he captioned a pic of Chanel with their daughter. "Who I do it for!"
Congrats to the happy family!
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?