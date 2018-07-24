BREAKING!

Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 9:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Karlie Kloss is headed for the aisle! 

The supermodel is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner, the 25-year-old fashionista confirmed on social media on Tuesday. 

"I love you more than I have words to express," the coding enthusiast captioned a sweet shot of herself planting a kiss on her future husband's cheek. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Kushner also announced the news with one simple word: "fiancé."

The news comes on the heels of their joint vacation in Italy. A source told People that Kushner reportedly proposed a few weeks ago in upstate New York and it seems their trip abroad was the perfect way to celebrate the special milestone. Plus, with Kloss's birthday coming up on August 3, they'll have double the reason to toast to this year. 

Last month, the Victoria's Secret Angel paid tribute to her beau on his 33rd birthday. "Happy Birthday to my love + my best friend in the Universe. Love you more than I can ever express @joshuakushner," she wrote to him publicly. 

Photos

Karlie Kloss' Runway Shows

While Kloss has been modeling since her early teens, she appreciates that Kushner comes from a different professional world. He's "so not in fashion," she told People in 2013. "It's really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind."

Instead, Kushner, a businessman and investor, is famously the younger brother of Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law of President Donald Trump

Though the two are very much in the public spotlight and have been dating for six years, they've managed to keep their romance as private as possible. 

"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," Kloss previously told Porter. "Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.' There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life...I've got nothing to hide, though!" 

And her engagement is one thing she's definitely not hiding anymore.  

Congratulations to the future wife and husband!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Karlie Kloss , Couples , Engagements , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Breaking , wochit
Latest News
Glenn Close, Rose Byrne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Josh Kushner!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Total Bellas_310

Daniel Bryan Fights Back Tears After Daughter Birdie Watches Him Wrestle on Total Bellas: ''It's Just Unbelievable''

Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Robin Thicke

How Stars Like Jennifer Aniston and Khloe Kardashian Upgraded Their Real Estate Game After Big Breakups

Jennifer Lopez

This Is Why Jennifer Lopez Seems to Be Aging in Reverse

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

How a Failed Blind Date Led Mila Kunis to Find Love With Ashton Kutcher

James Hinchcliffe, Becky Dalton, Engagements

Dancing With the Stars Alum James Hinchcliffe Is Engaged to Becky Dalton

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.