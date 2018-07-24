Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is headed for the aisle!

The supermodel is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner, the 25-year-old fashionista confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

"I love you more than I have words to express," the coding enthusiast captioned a sweet shot of herself planting a kiss on her future husband's cheek. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Kushner also announced the news with one simple word: "fiancé."

The news comes on the heels of their joint vacation in Italy. A source told People that Kushner reportedly proposed a few weeks ago in upstate New York and it seems their trip abroad was the perfect way to celebrate the special milestone. Plus, with Kloss's birthday coming up on August 3, they'll have double the reason to toast to this year.

Last month, the Victoria's Secret Angel paid tribute to her beau on his 33rd birthday. "Happy Birthday to my love + my best friend in the Universe. Love you more than I can ever express @joshuakushner," she wrote to him publicly.