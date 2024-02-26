Ricki Lake Reveals Body Transformation After 30-Pound Weight Loss

Call it the business of being reborn.
Ricki Lake revealed she's feeling "amazing" and "strong" after she and husband Ross Burningham each lost 30-plus pounds.
"On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," the former talk show host wrote on Instagram Feb. 24. "My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs."
"I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical," Ricki continued. "(Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own."
The Hairspray star also highlighted some of her concerns ahead of their commitment.
"Being 55 and in perimenopause," she admitted, "I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past." Which is why, she added, "I am so so proud of us."
And while the Cry-Baby actress promised that she would share more details about her process in another post, she also noted, "This is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years."
But Ricki, who has always been open about her self-love journey, shared that she's in a healthier place emotionally, too.
"Hands down, these days are the best of my life," she shared on Instagram in June alongside a photo of her in an outdoor bathtub. "Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love."
While we wait to see where Ricki's self-love journey takes her next, keep reading to see more stars reflect on their weight loss journeys.