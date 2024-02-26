Ricki Lake Reveals Body Transformation After 30-Pound Weight Loss

Watch : 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Claps Back at Weight Loss Speculation

Call it the business of being reborn.

Ricki Lake revealed she's feeling "amazing" and "strong" after she and husband Ross Burningham each lost 30-plus pounds.

"On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," the former talk show host wrote on Instagram Feb. 24. "My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs."

"I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical," Ricki continued. "(Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own."

The Hairspray star also highlighted some of her concerns ahead of their commitment.

"Being 55 and in perimenopause," she admitted, "I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past." Which is why, she added, "I am so so proud of us."