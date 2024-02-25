Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey and More Stars Share Candid Thoughts on Their Weight Loss Journeys

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Body Positive Message With Swimsuit Photos

Stars—they're every bit as human as the rest of us. Meaning that they, too, can get weighed down by body image issues.

The difference, of course, is that their figures are a literal part of their body of work, whether they're being asked to slim down or bulk up to realistically play a real-life figure or they're simply trying to feel their best before facing the onslaught of photographers at major red carpet events.

And, yes, they are more likely to have access to the best trainers, nutritionists, private chefs and doctors that money can buy, but they're still sweating their ass off in the gym like the rest of us—or possibly bidding farewell to their favorite carb-heavy indulgence.

And in the most extreme of cases—take Maisie Williams' recent task to shed 25 pounds from her already diminutive frame to portray French resistance fighter Catherine Dior who was imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps—the journey can consume their entire lives.