Disney Channel Alum Bridgit Mendler Reveals She's a Mom—and a Space Startup CEO

Ready or not…Bridgit Mendler has some news.

In fact, the Good Luck Charlie alum —who stepped out of the spotlight in 2019 while pursuing a Harvard law degree and a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology—surprised fans Feb. 19 when she announced she's now a mom.

"I'm a mama to a sweet 4yo boy," the 31-year-old, wed to engineer Griffin Cleverly, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I'm so lucky—being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is."

But hang in there, baby, because she has more to share: the Disney Channel alum also launched her own startup, Norwood Space, which aims to build ground satellite stations to help send and receive data from space.

"The vision is a data highway between Earth and space," the "Hurricane" singer told CNBC of her company, where she acts as CEO and her husband CTO. "Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult."