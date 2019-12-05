Ian Somerhalder knows what you're thinking about his new vampire show V-Wars, if what you're thinking is "Vampires? Again?"

Even after eight seasons of playing the 100+ year-old vampire Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, Somerhalder found himself putting his whole heart and soul into a new passion project about a vampire epidemic taking over the world. And even though the show's about vampires, it probably couldn't be more different from TVD.

First of all, this time, he's not the vampire. Second, you probably won't be falling in love with these bloodsuckers.

"You know, I've heard that quite a number of times, and it makes sense, but what I would say is that...while Vampire Diaries was more of the sort of fantasy, this is a more grounded, I guess more scientific, medical side of it, meaning these vampires happen as a result of a disease," Somerhalder told E! News over the phone. "So they're not super old, there's no historical component of it, it's more happening sort of in real time."