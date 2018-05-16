Portia de Rossi Explains to Ellen DeGeneres Why She Quit Acting

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 16, 2018 6:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Portia De Rossihas said goodbye to the small screen—or at least she's trying to. 

The longtime actress quit acting about 18 months ago, but is appearing in the upcoming fifth season of Arrested Development. How did that happen? She doesn't know either. 

"I made this decision about 18 months ago. Shonda Rhimes wrote me off Scandal," she recalled to her partner of 10 years. "I called [Arrested Development creator] Mitch Hurwitz…and I said if there is a Season 5, I wont be doing it because I quit acting and he seemed really understanding and he totally got it. We had a great conversation and then he wrote me into five episodes. Don't know how it happened, but yes I am on Season 5."

 While the star will officially say goodbye to her craft after the season premiere on May 29, de Rossi has shifted gears as the owner of General Public, an art curation and publishing company. 

Photos

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Cutest Photos

The decision to dip her toes into business came along with her 45th birthday when, as DeGeneres joked, she was "aging out" of roles. 

de Rossi rose to fame on shows like Ally McBeal and Nip/Tuck before starring on Arrested Development for a decade. 

"I just kind of was wondering is there something that I could tackle now that I've never done before that would be really challenging and different? I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business."

You got this, Portia!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Portia De Rossi , Arrested Development , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Leighton Meester, Taran Killiam

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Attention John Cena and Nikki Bella: These 10 Couples Still Got Married After Breaking Up

Adnan Sayed, Hae Min Lee

The Case Against Adnan Syed Documentary Coming to HBO

ESC: Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Publicly Shames Her Neighbor for Smoking

Ben Mulroney, Jessica Mulroney, Twins, Brian Mulroney, John Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bridal Party Revealed: Meet the Pint-Sized Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt Sorry for Looking Like a "Hot Mess" on the Red Carpet

Meghan Markle Is In the (Royal) House - What's Good

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.