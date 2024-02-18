Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Critique Their Naked Bodies

Hungry to know what Kelly Ripa eats in a day?

Well, celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre is here to satisfy that particular craving.

After all, he's worked with Ripa for years and knows exactly how she stays fueled to juggle hosting Live, podcasting and being mom to her kids Michael, 26; Lola, 22; and Joaquin, 20, with husband Mark Consuelos.

"I've never met someone who is busier than Kelly," Gioffre tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "She is supermom. She is just amazing on the show. She works out seven days a week, and she maintains this incredible strength eating lifestyle that I've taught her."

So what exactly is strength eating? The way Gioffre defines it is "every time you're hungry or you're gonna put something in your body, it has to be something that is going to strengthen you from the inside out." Think nutrient-dense foods including greens, healthy fats, protein and fiber.