Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

Hungry to know what Kelly Ripa eats in a day?
Well, celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre is here to satisfy that particular craving.
After all, he's worked with Ripa for years and knows exactly how she stays fueled to juggle hosting Live, podcasting and being mom to her kids Michael, 26; Lola, 22; and Joaquin, 20, with husband Mark Consuelos.
"I've never met someone who is busier than Kelly," Gioffre tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "She is supermom. She is just amazing on the show. She works out seven days a week, and she maintains this incredible strength eating lifestyle that I've taught her."
So what exactly is strength eating? The way Gioffre defines it is "every time you're hungry or you're gonna put something in your body, it has to be something that is going to strengthen you from the inside out." Think nutrient-dense foods including greens, healthy fats, protein and fiber.
But if it feels overwhelming to parse through every bit, Gioffre encourages people to start small and focus on adding foods that strengthen their bodies—not think about what to take away.
"Just start with one thing," he explains, "but master that one thing, commit to that one thing and do that one thing consistently." For instance, Gioffre began by adding a green juice to his daily routine when he was a self-described sugar addict. "And then when you feel good enough that that's part of your lifestyle, you do it on a regular basis and it's automatic, you don't have to think about it," he continued, "then you can add the next thing and then the next thing."
As for Ripa, she's incorporated quite a bit. The pro broke down her routine for E!.
Morning Drink
Up and at 'em! Gioffre says Ripa begins her day by mixing a scoop of his Acid-Kicking Green powder, which he describes as dehydrated greens, from his brand Alkamind with a glass of water.
Another way fans can get nutrients from greens? If they struggle with eating their veggies, Gioffre suggests drinking a green juice. However, he recommends avoiding ones with sugary fruit juices and instead choosing ones with green vegetables like spinach, sprouts and celery juice. Gioffre says they can also toss in whole fruits like cucumbers for hydration or green apples and pears for sweetness. Plus, he usually adds in ginger for gut health and turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties.
"You have to eat your greens," the Get Off Your Sugar author notes. "But when you get it in the form of a green juice, what's happening is you're getting all those nutrients into the greens and you're getting a huge amount of greens in just eight-ounce servings."
Coffee and Snack
After drinking her mixture of green powder and water, Ripa has her coffee—with Gioffre sharing she blends it with grass-fed butter and his Acid-Kicking Coffee Alkalizer. And because the morning show star doesn't like to eat before she goes on the air, he says, she'll wait until afterwards to have her snack consisting of a green apple, a few tablespoons of almond butter and a teaspoon of cinnamon that she mixes into a porridge-like consistency.
Lunch
For lunch, Gioffre says Ripa will have a salad topped with microgreens, sprouts, avocado and raw nuts. In fact, he notes she'll snack on raw nuts throughout the day.
"Instead of going for the unhealthy snack, she's always prepared," Gioffre says. "And that's the big mantra: 'Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.'"
Dinner
When dinner time rolls around, Ripa will stay on the same path—with Gioffre sharing she'll usually eat a smaller version of the salad she had for lunch.
"She'll add in some steamed vegetables or some sauteed vegetables or some grilled greens," he details. "And she likes to have the vegetables in season because they're just better for you. And then she'll have a protein and that could be grilled tofu or tahini or some fish protein."
Dessert and Tea
If Ripa wants something sweet, Gioffre says she'll eat his avocado chocolate mousse, which contains avocados, pure vanilla extract, raw cacao, dates and sea salt. Or, she'll have his chocolate chia pudding for fiber.
And before Ripa goes to sleep, he continues, she'll drink his Acid-Kicking Detox Tea featuring turmeric, ginger, lemon and black pepper.
But ultimately, Gioffre says strength eating is about balance. "It's not about deprivation," he shares, "it's about moderation."