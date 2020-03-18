Let's taco 'bout Kelly Ripa's diet.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host recently shared a breakdown of what she eats in a day for Harper's Bazaar and its YouTube Series—Food Diaries: Bite Size.

And while this might not be surprising to many of her fans, the 49-year-old star really, truly follows a super clean diet.

From eating a large salad filled with good-for-you ingredients to mixing her water with an alkalizing powder, Ripa doesn't play when it comes to her food.

But aside from her healthy diet, the television host also adds a wellness element to her routine.

For example, she starts and ends her day with supplements that are personalized to her needs. Moreover, she revealed that she exercises seven days a week.

If anything, she described her intense diet as a lifestyle, which is why she doesn't like to have cheat meals.