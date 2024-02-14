Why Abigail Spencer Is Praising Suits Costar Meghan Markle Amid Show's Revival

Watch : 'Suits: L.A.' Spinoff Casts Its New Star

Abigail Spencer has no objections to the buzz around Suits.

In fact, the actress—who played Dana "Scottie" Scott from 2011 to 2019 throughout the USA series' nine-season run—credits her costar and friend Meghan Markle as a big factor to the continual success of the show.

"Look, she's a phenomenon," Abigail said of the Duchess of Sussex in an exclusive interview with E! News at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week runway show Feb. 13. "She's the most wonderful. One of my dearest friends."

Describing Meghan as "so lovely," the Grey's Anatomy alum continued, "Her loveliness obviously shines, and then it spilled out onto everything."

Despite ending four years ago, Suits found new viewers jumping onto the case when it was made available to watch again on Peacock and Netflix. It even broke a streaming record, racking up 57.7 billion minutes of viewing in the last year, according to Nielsen rankings.