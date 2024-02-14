Why Abigail Spencer Is Praising Suits Costar Meghan Markle Amid Show's Revival

Abigail Spencer has no objections to the buzz around Suits.
In fact, the actress—who played Dana "Scottie" Scott from 2011 to 2019 throughout the USA series' nine-season run—credits her costar and friend Meghan Markle as a big factor to the continual success of the show.
"Look, she's a phenomenon," Abigail said of the Duchess of Sussex in an exclusive interview with E! News at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week runway show Feb. 13. "She's the most wonderful. One of my dearest friends."
Describing Meghan as "so lovely," the Grey's Anatomy alum continued, "Her loveliness obviously shines, and then it spilled out onto everything."
Despite ending four years ago, Suits found new viewers jumping onto the case when it was made available to watch again on Peacock and Netflix. It even broke a streaming record, racking up 57.7 billion minutes of viewing in the last year, according to Nielsen rankings.
Amid the renewed interest, a new TV show set in the same universe is being developed by the original series' creator Aaron Kosh. Titled Suits: L.A., the series will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former New York Prosecutor who moved to the West Coast to build a successful law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law.
While the jury's still out on who will round out the cast, Suits: L.A. already pleases the court of the OG stars. As Abigail quipped to E! during NYFW, "So many suits, so little time."
And Patrick J. Adams, who starred opposite of Meghan's Rachel Zane as Michael James Ross, is ready to approach the bench.
"If I got the phone call, I'd be ready to suit up again," Patrick told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "I loved the show, I love the characters and I loved working with all these people."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley
(E!, USA and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)