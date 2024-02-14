We're Betting You Forgot About These Couples—Including the Stars Ryan Reynolds Dated Before Blake Lively

Watch : Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated

Love hurts. Love scars. Love wounds and marks.

It's just that sometimes it fails to leave that mark on our collective consciousness. Because while we could confidently recite every last Kardashian-Jenner ex from memory, even we forgot about that mid-aughts stretch when Natalie Portman was potentially leaving her scarf at Jake Gyllenhaal's sister's house.

And we were definitely clueless to the fact that Reese Witherspoon dated this heartthrob before falling hard for future husband Ryan Phillippe on the set of 1999's Cruel Intentions.

Plus there's the fact that Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was almost enjoying the best days of her life with Crispin Glover after a chance encounter with the actor at the Sundance Film Festival near her Utah hometown.

Following a screening of his 2005 directorial debut What Is It? ("It was the weirdest movie I've ever seen," the reality star confessed), the pair enjoyed some tea, both of the literal and metaphorical variety. "He's really nice and kind and was asking questions about my life and my family," Maloney recalled. "I grew up in Park City, so we were talking about that."