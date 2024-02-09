Why Valerie Bertinelli Stopped Weighing Herself Once She Reached 150 Pounds

Valerie Bertinelli is offering some food for thought on body image.
"This is a 150lb body on a 5'4 frame," the Food Network host began her Feb. 8 Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of herself in a purple bikini. "I don't weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by who's standards, I don't know. It's stupid and I believed them for far too long."
Rather, for the 69-year-old her confidence radiates from the inside out—not the other way around.
"I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman," she continued. "So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh. You are enough. Just the way you are."
And for anyone feeling pressured to look a certain way, Valerie offered her words of wisdom: "F--k 'em."
Just last month, Valerie shared a candid message about her appearance.
"I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about," she said in a Jan. 2 Instagram video. "Sometimes I use a filter and sometimes I don't. Most of the time, I do use a filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter."
Valerie also addressed comments that she uses a wig. "Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then," she added, lowering her head down. "Please, because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."
Although the One Day at a Time alum called out the critics, she took a moment to thank those who haven't left negative comments.
"Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on," she noted. "But some of y'all need to chill out, okay? I mean, seriously."
Of course, Valerie isn't the only star to open up about her appearance. Keep reading to see all of the body positive messages celebs have shared over the years.