Why Valerie Bertinelli Stopped Weighing Herself Once She Reached 150 Pounds

Valerie Bertinelli is offering some food for thought on body image.

"This is a 150lb body on a 5'4 frame," the Food Network host began her Feb. 8 Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of herself in a purple bikini. "I don't weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by who's standards, I don't know. It's stupid and I believed them for far too long."

Rather, for the 69-year-old her confidence radiates from the inside out—not the other way around.

"I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman," she continued. "So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh. You are enough. Just the way you are."

And for anyone feeling pressured to look a certain way, Valerie offered her words of wisdom: "F--k 'em."