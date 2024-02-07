What Dakota Johnson Really Thinks About the Nepo Baby Debate

Watch : Dakota Johnson Weighs in on Nepo Baby Debate: “It’s lame”

Dakota Johnson would very much like to be excluded from the "Nepo Baby" narrative.

In fact, the never-ending discourse surrounding famous families is what made the Fifty Shades of Grey star, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, want to take part in the Saturday Night Live Nepo Baby roast when hosting the show in January.

"When that first started, I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring," Dakota said on the Feb. 7 episode of Today about the debate, which arose on social media a few years ago amid the rise of fame of many celebrity children who became adults.

Calling the issue "lame," the 34-year-old added, "So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at."

After all, the sketch saw Please Don't Destroy members Martin Herlihy and John Higgins—whose respective dads are notable comedy writer Tim Herlihy and producers Steve Higgins—and Dakota battle for the ultimate Nepo Baby insult.

But while she's game for some self-deprecating jokes about her family collections, she has been open about carving her own path in Hollywood. The Madame Web star recalled how she was cut off financially after high school after she chose to follow in her parents' acting footsteps rather than go to college.