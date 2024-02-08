Kyle Richards’ Galentine’s Day Ideas Include a Game From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Galentine's Day is a great reminder to show some extra love for your friends and yourself. If you have a holiday-themed gathering coming up, Kyle Richards found some affordable finds to make your night extra special.
If you want to feel comfy and still look cute, she loves these silky pajamas and a plush robe, which she shared on a recent Amazon Live session. Break the ice with this hilarious game Kyle brought on two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trips this season. Turn snacking into a fun activity with a fondue set or a popcorn machine. Pamper yourself with top-rated under-eye gels, which were also recommended by Lala Kent, Lisa Rinna, and Tyler Cameron. Go all out with your theme with Valentine's Day-inspired bowls, cups, and candle holders from Kyle's list.
Some of Kyle's Galentine's Day must-haves are inspired by her famous family, with this pick from niece Paris Hilton's home line. Plus, she included some Amazon finds inspired by her daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky.
Kyle Richards' Galentine's Day Ideas
- Sophia Umansky's pajamas: Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas ($30)
- The gel manicure kit Portia Umansky gave Kyle: Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit with 48W Light (
$29$23)
- The glassware set Kyle gave Alexia Umansky: Megarte Vintage Glassware Embossed Drinking Glasses Set ($29)
What Do You Meme For the Girls- The Ultimate Girls Night Party Game
"We did this on the show this season and I use this in my off-camera life as well. This is an adult party game you have seen on the show a couple of times. We took them to Vegas. We also took them to the winery. That's why Sutton [Stracke] licked my toe. They're just so funny. These games allow you to ask something you wouldn't normally ask somebody. They allow you to see another side to somebody, which is fun."
This game has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crutello Champagne Coupe Glasses Set of 4
"How cute are these pink, little glasses? These would be great for margaritas and champagne too. These are also great for desserts. I think this is cute to but berries in. They come in a cute, little box and would be a good gift or party favor."
These glasses are available in 4 colorways.
Delling Heart Shaped Dessert Salad Plates
"Look at how cute this is. I would love to serve, salads, appetizers, or desserts on these. You can put these around the house with candies and things like that."
Liangmida Pink Heart Shaped Ceramic Bowl Set of 8
"Look at these little bowls. You can put soup in them." These ceramic bowls come in a set of 8.
Hushee 12 Pcs Valentines Day Heart Shaped Side Dish Bowls
Kyle also recommended these adorable bowls. These sets come in two color combinations. One has pink and white bowls. The other option has pink, yellow, blue, and green bowls.
Sparkle and Bash 100 Pack Pink Scalloped Cocktail Napkins with Gold Foil Accents Primary: Large: 640x640
"These are pink cocktail napkins or dessert/appetizer napkins. The gold trim is so cute."
Megarte Vintage Glassware Romantic Pink Embossed Drinking Glasses Set of 6
"I love, love, love these glasses. I actually just got these for Alexia in a different color. Look at how cute these are? They're so beautiful. I love the vintage vibe."
There are 4 colors and styles to choose from.
Treory Heart Plates
"How cute are these? They all say different things. This you could do with Galentine's, Valentine's, or just dinner with yourself. These would be great gifts for my daughters."
Dtdepth Stainless Steel Chopsticks- 5 Pairs
"If you're gonna do a sushi night, look at this. These are really cute, stainless steel chopsticks. These are great. They're really pretty."
These chopsticks come in 6 colorways and they have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas
"Here's a fun pick that Sophia did for her birthday party, a pajama party. If you have your friends over, you can wear these pajamas. Or have a party by yourself. They're super cute. This is another good, little present for yourself, a friend, or a daughter."
Kyle's pajamas come in 100+ colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Pavilia Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
"This cozy robe is great for a night in or for a present for yourself. Or a present for somebody else. It's really cute and cozy. It's not too thick. I love this soft baby pink. It comes in a lot of colors."
Kyle's robe comes in 14 colors and has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gilbins Women Holiday Socks- 12 Pairs
"You're gonna be obsessed with this. I don't ever have a normal pair of socks on. I love fun socks. Look at this box of socks. How cute! This is such a cute present. I love these. I would be so happy to get that. You could also put one pair in each bag as party favors for a friend."
You can get these sets in several holiday themes including Halloween, Christmas, and St. Patrick's Day.
Patchology Brightening Gel Face Mask with Resveratrol and Niacinamide
"These are like the little masks I wear under my eyes, but for the entire face, which we love. These really really work if your face seems dry, you have fine lines, or you didn't drink enough water."
Lovery 30pc Bubble Bath Bombs
"Get in the bath with these. Look at how cute these are. Bath bombs are also great gifts. I love this idea. They smell really good. It's a really beautiful box."
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks- 24 Pairs
"Here are eye masks that you guys know I love. Look how cute they are in pink. The color is extra cute. This is a really cute gift too."
These eye gels have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in gold, blue, and pink. Kyle's former co-star Lisa Rinna uses them along with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended them too.
Shmilmh Pink Votive Candle Holders- 24 Pieces
"Use these to make your table look really pretty. These would be pretty with the little pink glasses. These are more pink in person. They're really cute. Inside, we have the little, votives, which are also pink. Line these up on the table with heart plates, the pretty napkins, and the pink glasses. These are the perfect addition to the table to make it look pretty, cheerful, and festive."
Amazon has 7 colorways to choose from.
Deybby Natural Scented Soy Wax Tealight Candles- Set of 12
These are the candles that Kyle recommends pairing with the votive candle holders.
Amazon has 9 scents to choose from.
Furora Lighting Led Flameless Candles With Remote Control
If you prefer flameless candles, Kyle recommended this set, which comes with 7 candles and a remote. Amazon has 33 colorways. Shoppers gave these candles 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Areni Heart Shaped Charcuterie Board Set
"I love this so much. Any time I entertain I always have a cheese plate. I thought this was so cute for Valentine's Day. Here's a little dish that goes in the middle. How cute is this? Just looking at this alone makes you want to throw a party."
Kusini Fondue Pot Electric Set
"This is always a hit no matter where you are. Look at how cute this is. You can make s'mores. You can also do fondue with this. Put that in the center of the table with all your friends."
Paris Hilton Breakable Chocolate Heart Kit
"Look how cute this is. Guess who makes this? My niece, Paris. This chocolate mold set is super cute with the hammers and heart-shaped doilies."
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
"It's for streaming movies and TV shows. You can access all the movies and all the things."
Kyle's pick has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fangor WiFi Projector
"You can use this to do a movie night with the girls. We used this outside in Aspen on the deck. Alexia, got a projector and did a whole movie night on the deck outside. So fun. You can use this anywhere."
Kyle's projector has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Turbo POP Popcorn Maker with Measuring Cup
"This is good if you want to eat healthier and have popcorn. You can make your own popcorn without all the unhealthy stuff. You can air pop. It comes with a recipe guide. It's a fun, little activity too."
Kyle's pick has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can choose from red, mint, and white colorways.
Novelty Place Plastic Red White Striped Classic Popcorn Containers for Movie Night (4 Pack)
"You can serve your popcorn in this. You can put parmesan cheese in it."
Kyle's recommendation has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Off Topic Ladies Night Board Game
"Here's another game. Something fun to do, but also a good gift to give. I love a game."
BTYMS Heart Shaped Ice Cube Trays with Lid
"Look at this for a little extra vibe if you're going over the top. Heart-shaped ice cubes are really cute."
Cocktailor 6 Tray Bar Top Food & Garnish Station with Lid
"This is so cute for the bar with lemons, limes, and olives or an ice cream station with toppings."
It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker
Kyle recommended this machine to make homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet.
It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit with 48W Light
"Portia got me this. You can use this to do gel manicures at home. You don't need to go to the salon. Portia is really really good at this. These kits really do work. It also makes a great gift."
Portia's pick comes in 19 color combinations and it has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Galentine's Day?
Galentine's Day is known as a day for women to celebrate their friendships.
When is Galentine's Day?
Galentine's Day is celebrated on February 13 every year.
