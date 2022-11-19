Sliv Your Best Life With Paris Hilton’s Affordable Cookware Line From Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Cook and look like an icon with Paris Hilton's new home line. These products are just as functional as they are fashionable, with high-quality materials and stylish designs that will have you sharing the reality TV icon's signature catchphrase, "That's Hot."
There's even a "That's Hot" tea kettle that changes colors when the water warms up. Or if coffee is your preference, there's a French press that you will "sliv" for. The cookware sets come in four colors and they're compatible with electric, glass, gas, and induction cooktops. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe. Whether you love baking, cooking, or just drinking wine, the Paris Hilton Housewares products will have you "sliving" your best life.
Paris Hilton Housewares
Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle, Stainless Steel with Color Changing Heat Indicator Design, Soft Touch Handle
Boil water with this kettle inspired by Paris Hilton's longtime catchphrase. The fun part about this product is that the hearts change color from black to pink when the kettle is hot.
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
If you're more of a coffee person, get your slive on with this heart-adorned coffee maker. It's simple to use and it looks gorgeous, sliving on your countertop.
A fan off the Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker reviewed, "This was my first time using a French Press coffee maker and was very pleased with it. You use 1 Tablespoon per four ounces of boiling water. You can do a maximum of 32 ounces at a time. I did the full 32 ounces so I let it steep for 8 minutes. It came out perfect and strong. The design is really pretty, nice enough to keep on display when not in use. I highly recommend it!"
Paris Hilton Kitchen Set Tool Crock with Silicone Cooking Utensils, Stainless Steel Whisk and Ladle, 7-Piece
Essential kitchen utensils, but make them iconic. This gorgeous set has a silicone spatula, spoon, slotted turner, and tongs along with a stainless steel ladle, wire whisk. You can also get this functional/adorable bundle in pink. This set coordinates perfectly with the Paris Hilton cookware sets.
Paris Hilton Epic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, Multi-layer Nonstick Coating, Tempered Glass Lids, Soft Touch, Stay Cool Handles, Made without PFOA, Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Be a boss in the kitchen with this cookware set, with pieces suitable for electric, glass, gas, and induction cooktops. These pots and pans are nonstick and the clean-up couldn't be any easier because these items are all dishwasher-safe. This set has four felt protectors to keep your countertops safe from heat or scratching from the pots and pans.
These sets are available in grey, cream, matte black, and pink.
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set with Matching High Carbon Stainless Steel Knives, Blade Guards, Sleek Yet Comfortable Handle Grips, 7-Piece Set
This cutting board and cutlery set is just as fashionable as it is functional. The bamboo cutting board has a heart-shaped cut-out and three knives along with blade guards for safe storage. You can also get this set in pink.
Paris Hilton Cookie Decorating Set with Nonstick Cookie Baking Sheet, Iconic Cookie Cutter Shapes, Reusable Piping Bags and Decorating Tips, Silicone Spatula
Get in the festive spirit with this cookie decorating and baking set. You get a non-stick carbon steel cookie sheet, three cookie cutters, a silicon spatula, 2 reusable piping bags with four decorating tips, and four heart-shaped serving doilies. These are a great gift for anyone who loves to bake and the clean-up is easy with dishwasher-safe items.
A shopper raved, "First off this set is gorgeous. What a fabulous gift! I love the cookie cutters and piping bags. This is an ideal gift for the person that has everything. My friends are always having get togethers for birthdays and such and this is simply perfect. The pan is a fantastic quality. I am absolutely thrilled with it. It bakes fantastic, and is an absolutely brilliant color and a phenomenal value. The cookie cutters, doilies and piping bags are like an added bonus."
Paris Hilton Wine Bottle Chiller Set, Insulated Double Wall Bucket, Winged Gold Wine Opener With Built-In Bottle Opener And Crystal Wine Stopper, 3-Piece Set
Chill your favorite beverage with this set. This double wall insulated container will keep your wine, champagne, and other beverages chilled for hours. This set has a cork screw and a diamond-shapped wine stopper. Get these sets in gold, pink, or black.
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge, Mirrored Door with Dimmable LED Light, Thermoelectric Cooling and Warming Function for All Cosmetics and Skincare Needs, 4-Liter
Fashion meets function this mini fridge. Use this for snacks, drinks, or skincare. There are three adorable colors to choose from.
Paris Hilton Breakable Chocolate Heart Kit, Includes Big and Small Heart Shaped Molds, Number, Character and Letter Molds, Mini Wooden Hammers, Candy Making Set
Let's be honest: cute foods taste better. Use these silicone molds to create adorable chocolates, cake, cookies, ice cubes, dog treats, soap, hot cocoa bombs, and more. These molds are easy to work with and they're dishwasher-safe.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated, Bedazzled With Over 5000 Rhinestones
Get your shine on with these water bottles, which are bedazzled with 5,000+ shimmering rhinestones. The screw-on lid is leak-proof and you can carry it by the chain. These keep your drinks cold for 12-24 hours or you can keep your hot beverages at their temperature for 4-6 hours.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler With Lid And Straw, Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel, Bedazzled With Over 3700 Rhinestones
Sip and sliv with these blinged out tumbler cups, which keep your beverages cold for eight hours.
