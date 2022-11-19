Sliv Your Best Life With Paris Hilton’s Affordable Cookware Line From Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Cook and look like an icon with Paris Hilton's new home line. These products are just as functional as they are fashionable, with high-quality materials and stylish designs that will have you sharing the reality TV icon's signature catchphrase, "That's Hot."

There's even a "That's Hot" tea kettle that changes colors when the water warms up. Or if coffee is your preference, there's a French press that you will "sliv" for. The cookware sets come in four colors and they're compatible with electric, glass, gas, and induction cooktops. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe. Whether you love baking, cooking, or just drinking wine, the Paris Hilton Housewares products will have you "sliving" your best life.