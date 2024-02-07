How Prince Harry and King Charles' Relationship Can Heal Amid Cancer Treatment

Even amid an increasingly contentious family feud, Prince Harry proved he has time to spare for his father King Charles III.
Because not 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch had been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer, the 39-year-old hopped on a London-bound flight to visit with his dad for, perhaps, the first time since Charles' coronation last May.
And though his wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, remained at home in California, seeing Harry make the roughly 5,400-mile trip to hand-deliver a metaphorical olive branch is certainly a positive sign for a relationship that's been slowly fracturing since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take a step back from royal duties in 2020.
"Things haven't been completely hunky-dory within the family," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter acknowledged in an exclusive interview with E! News, referencing the strain caused by Harry and Meghan's surprisingly candid Oprah Winfrey sit-down, subsequent Netflix series and finally Harry's 2023 memoir Spare.
While Harry has "barely communicated" with brother Prince William, he's "had some form of communication with his father, but not really on a regular basis," she continued. "I think this could potentially be a good moment to see father and son reunited."
As for the once tight-knit siblings, well, there's still reason to hope that William could go back to being Harry's "beloved brother" as he called him in Spare, or at least make strides away from the current label of "arch nemesis" he gave him in the book.
While the royals didn't exactly hug it out at last year's coronation, what with William consumed with direct-heir-to-the-throne duties and Harry racing back to catch the tail end of Archie's birthday, "Potentially this could be a moment of healing for father and son and perhaps brother and brother as well," said Sharon. "I think when it comes down to it, this is a family that's certainly had their differences and some deep divides, but they do love each other. I think that comes out in a number of ways."
Starting with Harry straight-up saying it.
Following the release of Spare—which, actually, was not as no-holds-barred as it seemed with Harry admitting there were some things that took place between himself, William and Charles "that I just don't want the world to know"—the royal said he "100 percent" held hope for a reconciliation.
In which case, a house call seems like a solid first step.
"When it comes to the health of their father I think we are going to see these two brothers come together," predicted Sharon. "We're all holding out hope."
Because, as Sharon pointed out, they're hardly the first set of relatives to struggle with seeing eye-to-eye.
"Anyone can have their differences, there always are in families," she noted. "There's always bickering. You've got these different personalities who are just connected to each other through blood and through upbringing, but it doesn't necessarily mean that they think the same way, that they have the same values."
But for Harry—who mentioned to ITV he "would like accountability" from his family—being the one to make that first cross-continental step is definitely promising.
"At the end of the day it shows that they are a family," said Sharon. "They do love each other and when the chips are down they're going to come together."
In the years since Harry essentially quit the family business and moved to a new country, he's shown a willingness to make the effort, traveling back to London for both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's funerals and, of course, his dad's big day.
"It did seem quite obvious that things were still icy between the two brothers, especially at the coronation," allowed Sharon, "but hopefully we will see some real bonding moments. When it comes to health, nothing is more important."
Should that happen, though, there would still be much to unpack. Take a look back at the brothers' long-simmering feud.