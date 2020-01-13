The royals are setting the record straight.

In the wake of the speculation following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement to step back from their royal duties, a number of reports have pinned tensions between the couple and Prince William with sparking their decision—some even claiming the Duke of Cambridge had a bullying attitude towards the Duchess of Sussex.

But both brothers have denied these claims. In a joint statement from Harry and William, the duo called the reports a "false story" and "potentially harmful."

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," their statement read. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Since the couple's unprecedented move that blindsided the royal family, William admitted that he's "sad" that he and his younger brother will have "separate entities."