The deal is done: Queen Elizabeth II has finalized an agreement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal split, under which they will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness, no longer receive public funds for their duties carried out on behalf of the family, and even repay the some $3 million spent on renovating their U.K. home.

The two had shocked the world when they unilaterally announced last week, following a lengthy holiday vacation in Canada with their son Archie Harrison, that they had decided to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family." They also said they wanted to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America.

Days later, Harry's grandmother the Queen summoned him for a family meeting. Following more discussions over the past few days, the monarch announced in a statement that they "have found a constructive and supportive way forward" for her "grandson and his family."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."

The Queen had said last week in a statement that Meghan and Harry had "made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."