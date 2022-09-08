Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the British throne at 25, has passed away at the age of 96.
On Sept. 8, the official Twitter account belonging to the royal family confirmed the news, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."
The news comes hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Sept. 8, sharing that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
While Her Majesty stayed busy with a variety of royal engagements even in the final years of her life, some royal watchers grew concerned about her heath after the Queen started using a cane and was briefly hospitalized in October 2021 for an undisclosed ailment.
In February, the fears grew stronger after she tested positive for COVID-19, just weeks after she celebrated 70 years on the British throne to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history. However, the Queen would make a rare appearance a little over three months later in May at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
But after the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the Palace shared at the time that she experienced "some discomfort," leading her to miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.
Back in 1952, Elizabeth became queen upon the death of her father, King George VI. In 2015, she surpassed the previous longest-reigning British monarch, her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, and also became the longest-serving female head of state in world history.
Her extraordinary reign included countless overseas visits with world leaders, but the Queen always viewed public and voluntary service as one of the most important elements of her work.
According to the Palace, Elizabeth had links—as President or Royal Patron—with over 600 charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organizations.
"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service," Elizabeth shared on her 21st birthday, back when she was still known as Princess Elizabeth.
Elizabeth was married to the late Prince Philip for 73 years before he passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.
At the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, a card was seen atop of the late royal's coffin. The note, written on the Queen's stationery and placed alongside flowers, appeared to read in part, "I love you."
The Queen carried out all of her duties while raising four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. During her incredible life, she would also welcome eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren to the Royal Family.
At the time of Philip's passing, Prince Harry reflected on his grandparents' incredible love story.
"The two of them together were just the most adorable couple," he shared. "I don't know if anyone's ever described them as adorable but, to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love, and both at a very young age dedicated both of their lives to service. The places these two travelled, the things they saw, the experiences they went through. That is an incredible bond between two people."