I've Tried Hundreds of Beauty Products, These Are the Top 9 Drugstore Items I Always Keep in Stock

As a self-proclaimed shopaholic, I live for a new product launch. I love the thrills of getting ahead of the trends, trying viral sensations, and adding a product to my permanent routine. That last part doesn't happen very often, so it's exhilarating to find one of those "can't live without" beauty products. I've always been this way, which is why I'm so happy to be an E! Shopping Editor. I get to try so many hair care, makeup, and skincare products and it's considered research for work purposes.

My goal as a shopping editor is to try everything so you don't have to waste your money on stuff you'll hate. With that in mind, I end up trying around so many beauty products every month. Most of them I end up using until they run out, but I won't buy them again. A small portion of products just aren't for me. And then there's an even smaller percentage of beauty products that get "holy grail" status in my medicine cabinet.

After years of trying products at every price point, here are the drugstore items I'll never stop buying.