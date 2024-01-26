I've Tried Hundreds of Beauty Products, These Are the Top 9 Drugstore Items I Always Keep in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a self-proclaimed shopaholic, I live for a new product launch. I love the thrills of getting ahead of the trends, trying viral sensations, and adding a product to my permanent routine. That last part doesn't happen very often, so it's exhilarating to find one of those "can't live without" beauty products. I've always been this way, which is why I'm so happy to be an E! Shopping Editor. I get to try so many hair care, makeup, and skincare products and it's considered research for work purposes.
My goal as a shopping editor is to try everything so you don't have to waste your money on stuff you'll hate. With that in mind, I end up trying around so many beauty products every month. Most of them I end up using until they run out, but I won't buy them again. A small portion of products just aren't for me. And then there's an even smaller percentage of beauty products that get "holy grail" status in my medicine cabinet.
After years of trying products at every price point, here are the drugstore items I'll never stop buying.
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment
Hydrated lips are a priority for me every single day. Aquaphor Lip Ointment is next-level amazing. It lasts for such a long time on my lips and lit leaves my pout feeling insanely soft. I've put this on severely dry, cracked lips and the improvement was so fast. Now, I'll never go without this. I also apply this clear lip ointment over lip liner when I want a pigmented look without sacrificing moisture.
It has 33,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by Sofia Richie Grainge, Hailey Bieber, Shay Mitchell, and Karrueche Tran.
Maybelline New York Great Lash Washable Clear Mascara
Every woman needs a tube of clear mascara in her makeup bag. It's great for giving that natural "my lashes just look this" appearance, but it's also a great multi-tasking item. I use it to tame my eyebrows, lock in brow makeup, groom stray baby hairs and fly-aways, set false eyelashes, and to separate lashes before applying color mascara. No wonder 37,800+ Amazon customers gave it a 5-star review.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore loves this mascara too.
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor
Unfortunately, wearing lip gloss isn't as easy as swiping on a matte color. The application doesn't last, it gets on my teeth, and it easily smears, but I love how it looks for the five minutes. Thankfully, I found the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. It's only $9 and it has incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 27,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 9,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
If you want rich pigment that feels lightweight, try this out.Its creamy formula glides on so smoothly and it feels hydrating on the lips. This lipstick comes in 72 shades and has 44,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. My go-to shade is Rum Raisin, which is a classic that is always trending on TikTok.
This pick is an iconic product with a devoted following. Madelyn Cline has recommended the shade Wild Saffron (809), which is a gorgeous red. Ashley Graham and Gwen Stefani also recommended this lipstick.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
The Batiste Original Dry Shampoo is such an iconic product. It is the best thing to use in between washes to keep your hair looking fresh and fabulous. It absorbs dirt and grease while adding body and texture to your tresses.
My pick has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This dry shampoo has been recommended by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, and Real Housewives of New York alum Tinsley Mortimer.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil
I love a multi-tasking product. I use these jumbo pencils as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, and highlighter. I love the shade 634 Frosting because it makes me look a little more awake when I put a little dot at the corner of each eye. I also put a little bit above my lip to create the illusion of fuller lips. And, of course, this is a great shadow and liner. It glides on easily without the need to drag and the pigment lasts!
This do-it-all product has 51,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
You can use this as a blush, lipstick, and an eyeshadow. Just swipe it on and blend with your fingertips or your preferred brush/sponge. I keep this in my bag for those days when I need to get ready on the go since it's a mess-free product.
Get this multitasking product in 7 shades. It has 31,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 24,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 4 shades. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:
- Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
- Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
- Mix it in with your foundation.
- Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
- Apply as a highlighter.
- Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
- Use this is a body luminizer.
- Mix it in with your body lotion.
It has been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water
Ditch the makeup wipes for this micellar water with 3-In-1 micellar water that has 51,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses your skin, and soothes irritation at the same time. Just put some on a cotton round or a reusable makeup-removing pad and gently swipe across your skin, no scrubbing needed. I usually stock up on 2 bottles every time I shop because I'm scare of running out.
It has been recommended by Hayley Kiyoko, The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, and Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater.
