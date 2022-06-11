The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Share Affordable Beauty and Fashion Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Becca and Hayley are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko have been a couple for four years, publicly confirming their romance in May 2022. The pair talked more about their time together during a recent Amazon Live session, where they also shared their favorite beauty products, clothes, and books that they enjoy together. The reality TV alum said, "This is really familiar to me where I show Hayley clothes and products that I love and she sits and watches me and gives her opinion. This feels very natural." Hayley confirmed, "I feel like this live is just giving you a little peek at what our life is like."
During the Amazon Live stream, Becca said "We're just excited to be celebrating Pride. Obviously, our first time celebrating it as a couple out and about," clarifying, "We've been out, now we're out to everybody. It's really special and fun," which prompted Hayley to share, "I've been so proud of Becca and I'm so happy that we get to share our love with you all."
While the duo does share some of their favorite products, they admittedly have two distinct styles. Their roundup of Amazon must-haves has something for everyone, including Becca's "holy grail" fashion must-have.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko's Beauty Product Recommendations
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water For All Skin Types
Hayley said, "I love this."
Becca added, "I have never been one to use makeup remover because they were always wipes. I felt like it was such a waste. Hayley has the best skin. She has the most golden, gorgeous, poreless skin. I thought that if this is what she uses that I can also get that skin. I've been using it and I swear there's a big difference. If you wear makeup consistently, this is amazing. It's gentle and it does not break me out at all."
Hayley chimed in, "I can echo that. I have really sensitive skin and I love that product so much because I've never broken out."
This product has 36,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream- Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides, Fragrance Free
Becca began, "Hayley has really sensitive skin and so do I. I'm so picky about what moisturizer I put on. This is a tub of the best moisturizer. It's CeraVe. It's not sticky or greasy. We both have a problem with putting lotion on that's too sticky. You also need something that's gonna moisturize and highlight. This stuff is amazing. It's also a really popular product."
Hayley added, "We have that by the bed. I have such dry skin and also sensitive skin, so I love that product as well." This moisturizer has 72,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Real Techniques Artist Essential Makeup Brush Set, Includes Eye Liner Brush and Foundation Brush, Set of 5
"Hayley's best friend is Marla [Vazquez] and she does her makeup as well. Marla can vouch for these. They're Real Techniques makeup brushes. They are the best. This has any brush you need. These are my favorite. These are my go-to's," Becca shared.
This set has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Four-Way Shadow Palette
"This is from Lady Gaga's line. This has fun different colors that I don't have in any of my other palettes," Becca shared
Hayley added, "I love the lime green. That's one of my favorite colors."
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, Eyeshadow Palette
"This has a good assortment of neutrals and other colors. It's great."
There are eight color combinations available. This palette has 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko's Clothing Recommendations
Joyaria Womens Cotton Pajama Set
Becca shared, "We both love a cute matching PJ's set. I love this set and I love this color. Comfort is the most important thing when you're sleeping, but there's also something really nice about being comfortable and feeling put-together somehow. When you wake up, you're like 'I am chic.'"
"It's so cozy. You are very chic. I love this set," Hayley responded. There are 8 colorways to choose from.
Seyurigaoka Sexy Halter Neck Bodycon Dress
Becca said, "Hayley would probably never wear this. This is more of a Becca option. It's the cutest summer dress. It's so sexy and fitted, but it's also fun and summery. I love bright colors. I usually lean toward black and neutrals, but I'm really trying to expand my wardrobe with colors."
Hayley replied, "I love that dress on you." Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended this dress too.
Sangtree Girls & Women’s Cargo Jogger Pants
Becca remarked, "I love these cargo pants. Hayley can put these any top and look cool. She loves orange. They have pockets right here.
Hayley said, "Yes, so cute. I love this. I could wear this to go dancing at the studio. It's a vibe."
These pants come in 46 colors with sizes ranging from kids' sizes to 3X in adult sizes. The pants have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Verdusa Women's Square Neck Sleeveless Solid Ribbed Knit Crop Top Tank
"If I were wearing these pants, I would pair them with a cute, little crop top. I love a square neck. This is a great basic and they have this in so many different colors. I highly recommend shopping this. It's the perfect tank. I wore a red one yesterday and everyone asked me about it," Becca said.
Hayley shared, "You love that crop. It's like the Becca Tilley crop. It's good when you need a boost. Do you know what I mean? I feel like when I put that top on, I'm feeling myself." This top comes in 12 colors.
XIJIN Handmade Beaded Anklets- 8 Pieces
Becca told Hayley, "Look at these anklets I bought. This whole package of anklets came in this little box. They're so fun for the summer. I just want to be a cute beach summer girl."
Hayley responded, "You are. Those are so cute." There are 13 colorful sets to choose from. These anklets have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Marlie Heeled Sandal
"I got you these shoes because I thought they were really fun and you like color a lot more than I do. They have a nice chunky heel, so you feel supported," Becca shared with Hayley.
Hayley said, "I love those! Those are so cute! These shoes come in 6 additional colors. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause recommended these too.
Muqu Womens Silicone Breast Lift Pasties - Breast Tape Reusable Invisible Nippleless Cover
Becca declared, "This is something that I think everyone needs. They're nipple covers. I personally don't love wearing a traditional bra because I find them to be uncomfortable. These are my holy grail product. These have these little tabs you can pull up so they lift. They're so sticky. These are amazing. You can reuse them."
Moshengqi Women High Wasited Bikini
Becca shared, "I love colors. I don't particularly gravitate toward rainbow color things that are the primary colors, but I love a pastel or a tie-dyed soft color. This is the perfect bikini. This top fits so well. It's a really flattering top."
Hayley said, "I love the pastels. It's so cute. Love a high-waisted bikini bottom. That's all I wear, high-waisted bikinis. Makes me feel safe and secure." There are 18 colors and patterns to choose from.
Zoye Chen Women’s Bikini Swimsuit Cover Up Button Down
Becca explained, "Because the bikini is colorful, I got this cover-up. It's a soft, thin linen material. It's a neutral, almost baby yellow. I think it's perfect over this because it kind of neutralizes the bikini. For JoJo [Fletcher]'s bachelorette, we had similar tops that were this thin linen material. Everyone was going crazy over them. This comes in other colors and it's perfect. I got a large so it's an oversized fit. You can also tuck it in and wear it in jeans. It's very versatile."
These shirts come in 13 colors and they have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Artfish Ribbed Drawstring Side Ruched Scoop Neck Basic Crop Tank Top
"You can tie it up and do cute little bows on the side," Becca remarked.
"That is just the cutest. It can go with the lime green eyeshadow and shoes," Hayley added.
This top comes in 26 colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko's Book Recommendations
The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe
"I am obsessed with her. I heard so many amazing things about it. It's a series of short stories," Hayley shared.
"This is Janelle Monáe's memoir," Becca added.
The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir by André Leon Talley
Becca said, "André Leon Talley recently passed away and he's a fashion icon." This book has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more Amazon shopping inspired by Bachelor Nation, Becca's BFF JoJo Fletcher shared some affordable fitness must-haves.