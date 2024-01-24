Why Jazz Jennings Feels "Happier and Healthier" After Losing 70 Pounds

Jazz Jennings is celebrating a new health milestone.
"70 pounds down!" the 23-year-old captioned her Jan. 19 Instagram post. "Feeling happier and healthier than I've been in years. I still have a ways to go, but I'm so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit."
Jazz shared her progress alongside a beachside photo of herself, as she posed in a black-and-white halter top and black bottoms.
The internet personality's fans cheered her on in the comments section. "I know how hard it is to be confident and committed to weight loss," one Instagram user wrote in part. "You are an inspiration to so many for many reasons. You go girl!!!"
Jazz's brother Sander Jennings also offered his support, replying, "So proud of you!!! It's so amazing to see you so motivated and finding your passions."
The I Am Jazz star has often been candid about documenting her health journey.
Back in June 2021, she opened up about suffering from a binge-eating disorder.
"My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I'm on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years," she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a side-by-side of herself. "I'm posting this photo because it's time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable."
The TLC star explained she was not only ready to prioritize her well-being but also make the necessary lifestyle changes to achieve her goals.
"I'm ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body," she continued. "I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you."
She ended her message on a positive note, adding, "Thanks for understanding the battle I'm fighting to win."
