Why Jazz Jennings Feels "Happier and Healthier" After Losing 70 Pounds

Watch : Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Eating Disorder & Weight Gain

Jazz Jennings is celebrating a new health milestone.

"70 pounds down!" the 23-year-old captioned her Jan. 19 Instagram post. "Feeling happier and healthier than I've been in years. I still have a ways to go, but I'm so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit."

Jazz shared her progress alongside a beachside photo of herself, as she posed in a black-and-white halter top and black bottoms.

The internet personality's fans cheered her on in the comments section. "I know how hard it is to be confident and committed to weight loss," one Instagram user wrote in part. "You are an inspiration to so many for many reasons. You go girl!!!"

Jazz's brother Sander Jennings also offered his support, replying, "So proud of you!!! It's so amazing to see you so motivated and finding your passions."