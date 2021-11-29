Jazz Jennings Is Ready to "Begin the Next Chapter" in Honest I Am Jazz Sneak Peek

Watch : Jazz Has to Prove Harvard That "She Can Be Productive"

Season seven of I am Jazz is coming to TLC, and "there's a lot of adult energy," according to cast member Ari Jennings.

In an E! exclusive clip, we get a sneak peek at what's to come in the new season of I Am Jazz, premiering Nov. 30, and it's safe to say things are heating up in the Jennings' kitchen as Jazz Jennings prepares to head to college, and the rest of the siblings, well, make a mess of the house.

"Definitely they're very messy," Ari says as she points to her brothers, Sander Jennings and Griffen Jennings, before the clip shows Sander flipping an omelet onto the ground. He may not have stuck the landing, but A for effort!

"It was much easier when they were little," says their mom, Jeanette Jennings. "I'll change dirty diapers any day over the stuff that we go through."

But it looks like the Jennings parents won't have to deal with a messy kitchen much longer.

"You guys are going to be empty nesters soon," Jazz says to her parents on a Booze Cruise for her grandmother's birthday. "Sander's going to move out, and then Ari's going to get her PhD and then I'm hopefully going to Harvard."

Taking vodka shots on a boat with the Jennings fam? Save us a seat for the next birthday party!