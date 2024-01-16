Rebel Wilson Shares Candid Message After Regaining 30 Pounds

Watch : Rebel Wilson Reveals If She's Ready for Another Baby

Rebel Wilson proved life isn't always pitch perfect.

The Hustle star recently revealed she's experiencing conflicting emotions after she re-gained some of the weight she lost in the last few years.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14kg's (30 pounds)!" she captioned her Jan. 15 Instagram post, alongside photos of her in a swimsuit. "It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn't…but it does."

"I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle," she added. "Anyone else going through the same thing?"

The following day, the 42-year-old actress updated her caption to thank her fans for their overwhelming support.

"I woke up this morning and read all your comments," she added. "They bring a tear to my eye. Thanks everyone!"