Rebel Wilson Says She Suffered From "Emotional Eating" Prior to Weight Loss Transformation

Related : Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

For Rebel Wilson, 2020 has been a transformative year in more ways than one.

During the Nov. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Pitch Perfect actress detailed why she decided to start a "year of health" following her 40th birthday in March.

"I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts," The Hustle star explained to Drew Barrymore. "I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts."

She continued, "So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein."