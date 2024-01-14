Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Actress Elsie Hewitt

Watch : What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?

Jason Sudeikis is sparking fresh romance rumors with actress Elsie Hewitt after the two were spotted out together.

The Ted Lasso star, 48, was photographed looking cozy with the Teenage Badass star, 27, during an outing in West Hollywood Jan. 11. The pair are seen hugging outside at the Birds Streets Club in pics posted by the Daily Mail.

Sudeikis and Hewitt, also known for her role on the series Dave, were both dressed casually, with the actor sporting a Travis Scott x Jordan varsity jacket, a black WNBA hoodie, blue jeans and Nike sneakers and the actress wearing all-black—a leather jacket over a sheer, lace top, paired with leather pants and boots.

Sudeikis and Hewitt first sparked romance rumors last year. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on their relationship status and has not heard back.

Meanwhile, a day later, Sudeikis' ex Keeley Hazell—who he dated for almost a year after his 2020 split from Olivia Wilde—was photographed leaving Cipriani in Beverly Hills with Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, as seen on Page Six.