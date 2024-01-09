Tom Felton's Reunion With Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs Is Pure Magic

Watch : Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

Famous Draco Malfoy. Can't even go to a hotel without bumping into family.

Tom Felton had Harry Potter fans flying high after he shared a picture from a reunion with none other than his onscreen father Jason Isaacs.

Posing in front of London hotel The Savoy, Jason—who played Lucius Malfoy in the films—has his arm wrapped around Tom's shoulder in the Jan. 8 post, which the 36-year-old captioned alongside snake and heart emojis, "Father & son."

And fans everywhere flocked to the comment section of Tom's post to share their excitement at this darkly magical reunion.

"Best father and son duo ever. Love this," one user wrote, while another simply wrote, "DRACO AND LUCIUS MALFOY."

There were also, of course, a number of GIFs added featuring Draco's perhaps most iconic line, "My father will hear about this."

And for Tom—who often shares Harry Potter related content to his social media—this isn't even the only cast reunion he's had in the last week.