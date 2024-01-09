Tom Felton's Reunion With Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs Is Pure Magic

Harry Potter's Tom Felton bumped into his onscreen dad Jason Issacs and the photo from their reunion will have you saying, "My father will hear about this."

Watch: Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

Famous Draco Malfoy. Can't even go to a hotel without bumping into family. 

Tom Felton had Harry Potter fans flying high after he shared a picture from a reunion with none other than his onscreen father Jason Isaacs.

Posing in front of London hotel The Savoy, Jason—who played Lucius Malfoy in the films—has his arm wrapped around Tom's shoulder in the Jan. 8 post, which the 36-year-old captioned alongside snake and heart emojis, "Father & son."

And fans everywhere flocked to the comment section of Tom's post to share their excitement at this darkly magical reunion. 

"Best father and son duo ever. Love this," one user wrote, while another simply wrote, "DRACO AND LUCIUS MALFOY."

There were also, of course, a number of GIFs added featuring Draco's perhaps most iconic line, "My father will hear about this."

And for Tom—who often shares Harry Potter related content to his social media—this isn't even the only cast reunion he's had in the last week. 

photos
See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

Four day's before his Slytherin homecoming, he shared a photo with Matthew Lewis—who played the lovable Gryffindor Neville Longbottom

Instagram (Tom Felton)

"Gryffindork or not," Tom captioned the Jan. 4 post, which featured him hugging Matthew from behind, who for his part held up a peace sign. "I love this man very much."

And as always, fans couldn't get enough. 

"Tom posting Harry Potter related stuff? After always this time? Always," read one comment, while another user added of the actor's pun, "'Gryffindork' HELP I'M LAUGHING."

Keep reading for more magical Harry Potter cast reunions over the years.

Instagram
Broadway Bound

Tom Felton supported his former co-star Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway at the Studio 54 Theatre during previews for The Lifespan of a Fact with co-stars Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones.

 

Instagram
Cheers Mates

Joined by Ruper Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) enjoyed an unexpected reunion at State Social House on the famous Sunset Strip.

Instagram
Night Under the Stars

Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, a.k.a. Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright, reunited in July 2016 after the actress wanted to see her co-star at his off-Broadway play, Privacy.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
And the Winner Is

During the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson presented the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category together. And for those who don't recall, the Twilight star appeared as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Instagram
Slytherin's Sass

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) reunited in Los Angeles for a friendly reunion. "Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape!" Matthew joked on Instagram. 

 

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Wizarding Reunion

Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Matthew Lewis, Domhnall Gleeson, Evanna Lynch, Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Warwick Davis, Tom Felton and Bonnie Wright attended The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley Grand Opening at Universal Orlando back in June 2014. 

Twitter
Friendly Support

Before Tom Felton's new series Origin premiered on YouTube, Emma Watson showed her support by sharing a selfie with her co-star. "Tom's @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend," she wrote

USA Today Network/Sipa USA
Wands at the Ready

Tom Felton, Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps and Warwick Davis reunited at Universal Orlando for an exclusive preview of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

