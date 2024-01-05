Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Marries Theresa Nist in Live TV Wedding

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Everything's coming up roses for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

The Golden Bachelor couple tied the knot during the live televised ceremony The Golden Wedding on Jan. 4.

In her vows, Theresa praised him as the "most wonderful, kind, sensitive" person.

"We laugh until we cry. We face many challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway," she shared. "I promise to be your calm in the storm... but most of all to have fun for the rest of the days we have left on this earth."

Gerry then gave his vows to his bride, saying, "I know I've found a full partner to share all of life's experiences that are thrown at us."

"I promise that if you're my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on earth," the 72-year-old continued. "I promise to choose you every day as the one I love and never take your heart for granted. I promise to shout the 'I love yous' by day and whisper them softly at night."