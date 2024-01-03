Christina Hall Responds to Speculation She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch : Christina Hall Addresses Rumor She "Stole" Her Kids

Christina Hall isn't afraid to flip the narrative.

The HGTV host didn't hold back while addressing rumors that she's pregnant with her fourth baby. On Dec. 31, Christina bluntly shot down the speculation after an Instagram user commented that they could see a baby bump "peeping through" her dress in a recent family photo, which showed the 40-year-old smiling alongside her three children and husband Josh Hall.

Alongside an eyeroll emoji, Christina wrote back in the comments section, "no- it's called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids."

Josh—who tied the knot with Christina in 2022 after one year of dating—also set the record straight on the couple's baby plans. After a separate fan expressed hope that "2024 brings baby #4," Josh wrote back, "No shot."

"3 is more than enough for us," he added, per a screenshot published by People. "Maybe another pup though!"

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with her first husband and former Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. She is also mom to 4-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.