This Bachelor Nation Star Is Officiating Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Wedding

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Would you ever have one of your exes officiate your wedding?

It looks like Gerry Turner would. After all, The Golden Bachelor star is having former contestant Susan Noles fulfill the honor when he weds final rose recipient Theresa Nist during The Golden Wedding on Jan. 4.

"Who better to officiate #TheGoldenWedding than the one and only @thesusannoles?" The Golden Bachelor's official Instagram account announced on Jan. 2. "Don't miss her in her element Thursday at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu!"

In fact, Susan recently revealed that Gerry and Theresa were the ones who suggested she serve as officiant.

"The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show," she told Glamour. "Gerry's my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I'm really glad they did."

And considering she's been officiating weddings for years off-camera, the 66-year-old already has the qualifications.