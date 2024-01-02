This Bachelor Nation Star Is Officiating Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Wedding

Would you ever have one of your exes officiate your wedding?
It looks like Gerry Turner would. After all, The Golden Bachelor star is having former contestant Susan Noles fulfill the honor when he weds final rose recipient Theresa Nist during The Golden Wedding on Jan. 4.
"Who better to officiate #TheGoldenWedding than the one and only @thesusannoles?" The Golden Bachelor's official Instagram account announced on Jan. 2. "Don't miss her in her element Thursday at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu!"
In fact, Susan recently revealed that Gerry and Theresa were the ones who suggested she serve as officiant.
"The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show," she told Glamour. "Gerry's my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I'm really glad they did."
And considering she's been officiating weddings for years off-camera, the 66-year-old already has the qualifications.
Besides, as Susan noted, she and Gerry formed a close friendship on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September. So much so that the hairdresser said her relationship with the retired restaurateur was ultimately more platonic than romantic.
"We were truly very, very good friends," Susan told E! News in October. "We meant a lot to each other, and we talked to each other, and I helped him out a couple times with thoughts that he had. And he shared with me how I reminded him of his wife because I had so much empathy and strength. And I made the man laugh several times, numerous times. And we were in a friend zone."
And while Gerry said goodbye to Susan just before hometown dates, their bond as pals endured. As she put it, "I'll be his friend forever."
Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, will begin their forever as husband and wife when they say "I do" during their televised ceremony. As for what viewers can expect on the big day, the financial services professional told E! News in a recently interview that the wedding will feature a "beautiful, gorgeous garden look" and include flowers in pale pink, cream and white along with some "gold thrown in there" as a nod to their journey.
And Gerry and Theresa—who got engaged on The Golden Bachelor finale—can't wait to start their next chapter as newlyweds.
"We know that we have to enjoy life," Theresa explained. "We don't know how much time we have left, and we want to enjoy every single second."
To check the relationship status of more Bachelor Nation stars, keep reading.