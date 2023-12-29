Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Prove They're Going Strong With New York Outing

Watch : Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Make Appearance Together

Live from New York, it's a Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline sighting.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member, 30, and Outer Banks star, 26, were spotted in Somers, New York—a suburb about an hour outside of New York City—on Dec. 28 having a low key hang.

Davidson and Cline—who have been linked since September—appear to be going as strong as ever, as they were photographed ordering drinks at Bobo's Cafe according to footage obtained by TMZ. The comedian is reportedly a regular at the restaurant, and ordered an iced matcha latte during the date night—and later stepped outside for a cigarette, per the outlet.

The couple appeared comfortable together, and were dressed very casually: Davidson donned a gray sweatshirt and green beanie, while Cline wore an oversized jean jacket, sweatpants and a baseball cap.

The outing—which comes just over a week after the Bupkis star mysteriously canceled a slew of comedy shows across New York, Milwaukee, WI, and Pittsburgh, PA—marks the couple's first sighting in just over two months.