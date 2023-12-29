Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Prove They're Going Strong With New York Outing

Live from New York, it's a Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline sighting.
The former Saturday Night Live cast member, 30, and Outer Banks star, 26, were spotted in Somers, New York—a suburb about an hour outside of New York City—on Dec. 28 having a low key hang.
Davidson and Cline—who have been linked since September—appear to be going as strong as ever, as they were photographed ordering drinks at Bobo's Cafe according to footage obtained by TMZ. The comedian is reportedly a regular at the restaurant, and ordered an iced matcha latte during the date night—and later stepped outside for a cigarette, per the outlet.
The couple appeared comfortable together, and were dressed very casually: Davidson donned a gray sweatshirt and green beanie, while Cline wore an oversized jean jacket, sweatpants and a baseball cap.
The outing—which comes just over a week after the Bupkis star mysteriously canceled a slew of comedy shows across New York, Milwaukee, WI, and Pittsburgh, PA—marks the couple's first sighting in just over two months.
Their last public date night was at a Saturday Night Live afterparty on Oct. 15 following the comedian's hosting gig that kicked off the sketch show's 49th season. The duo's dating rumors first began to circulate just weeks prior.
Davidson and Cline's relationship has also followed swiftly after his breakup from Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, 27, in August after eight months together. Prior to dating Wonders, the King of Staten Island actor was also linked to Emily Ratajkowski, 32, and Kim Kardashian, 43, in 2022.
Meanwhile, Cline was last rumored to be linked to singer Jackson Guthy, 27, after saying she was "happily taken" in February. Prior to those romance rumors, she was more publicly dating Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, 31, in 2021. The OBX stars dated for one year before going their separate ways. And now, Stokes is happily dating country star Kelsea Ballerini, 30.
Interested in more surprising celebrity pairings? Read on.