The Vampire Diaries' Candice King Confirms Romance With The Originals' Steven Krueger

Watch : How the "Vampire Diaries" Cast Said Goodbye to Series

Sink your teeth into this end of year surprise.

The Vampire Diaries alum Candice King appears to have soft launched a romance with Steven Krueger, who starred on the series' spinoff The Originals.

On Dec. 27, the actress, who played Caroline Forbes on TVD and reprised the role on five episodes on the latter show, shared a montage of some of her favorite moments of 2023 on Instagram. Among them was a selfie video of herself kissing Steven, who portrayed Josh Rosza on The Originals.

"I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved," Candice captioned her post. "Thanks for the dance 2023."

The 36-year-old's post drew many supportive comments from fans. "Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card but I'm here for it," one person wrote, while another user joked, "Joshh!!! Klaus is coming for your head!"

Neither Candice nor Steven, 34, have commented on the nature of their relationship.

The actress, whose maiden name is Accola, shared her montage a year and a half after filing for divorce from husband of seven years, Joe King. The two share two daughters—Florence May King, 7, and Josephine June King, 3.