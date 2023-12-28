If You've Been Expecting the Most Memorable Pregnancy Reveals of 2023, We're Delivering

Watch : See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2023

Another year in the books, another bounty of celebrity babies.

But before the stars are delivered of these tiny humans, the news that their family is expanding must be shared! (Or not, with some celebs choosing to keep the whole process shrouded in secrecy. Which has to be a violation of some unwritten Hollywood rule, but we forgive them such trespasses.)

Anyway, some choose to get super-creative with signs and skits. Some break out the sonograms. Some do it in private but make sure it's documented for the 'gram. Some do it in public and it ends up on everyone's 'gram. Still others let their growing bumps do all the work, work, work, work, work.

And speaking of Rihanna, who set the pregnancy revelation bar pretty high early this year, it turns out she didn't plan to let 100 million people know she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.