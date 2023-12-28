If You've Been Expecting the Most Memorable Pregnancy Reveals of 2023, We're Delivering

From Rihanna's accidental bump showcase to Kourtney Kardashian's very intentional announcement, we're showering you with the best celebrity pregnancy reveals of 2023.

Another year in the books, another bounty of celebrity babies.

But before the stars are delivered of these tiny humans, the news that their family is expanding must be shared! (Or not, with some celebs choosing to keep the whole process shrouded in secrecy. Which has to be a violation of some unwritten Hollywood rule, but we forgive them such trespasses.)

Anyway, some choose to get super-creative with signs and skits. Some break out the sonograms. Some do it in private but make sure it's documented for the 'gram. Some do it in public and it ends up on everyone's 'gram. Still others let their growing bumps do all the work, work, work, work, work. 

And speaking of Rihanna, who set the pregnancy revelation bar pretty high early this year, it turns out she didn't plan to let 100 million people know she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky

"Here's the thing" she told  I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn't zip up," Rihanna told Access Hollywood earlier this month of her Super Bowl Halftime Show reveal. "No one knew I was pregnant. I just told my stylist, 'Make sure it's stretchy.' So the undergarment was stretchy and this [jacket] was baggy, but you know, the zip. It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be."

What it was, was epic, not to mention a lovely way to kick off 2023.

And as the year draws to a close, we've done the labor so you don't have to. Here's a look back at the year's most memorable pregnancy announcements:

Instagram / Erin Foster

Erin Foster

"It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something," the first-time mom-to-be wrote on Thanksgiving. "I’m pregnant!"

We would have accepted pie, too, but a hearty congratulations to her and husband Simon Tikhman all the same.

Instagram (Suki Waterhouse)

Suki Waterhouse

The Daisy Jones and the Six  star went for an on-stage reveal (in this outfit, if not at this moment), confirming weeks of pregnancy speculation Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse, who's expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson, told the crowd. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Instagram (mrs.nicolephelps)

Nicole Phelps

Michael Phelps' wife let it be known that their fourth child was on the way while celebrating their seven years of marriage in photos on Oct. 29. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

Maluma and Susana Gomez

Maluma actually revealed that he was going to be a dad in the music video for "Procura," which he premiered for fans during an Oct. 19 concert in Washington, D.C., showing off the first footage of his pregnant girlfriend.

But there have been many encores, such as this one at the 2023 Latin Grammys on Nov. 16.

Instagram

Whitney Cummings

"In these pix I am with child," the comedian captioned an Instagram carousel. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December."

Never forget who the furst-born is.

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder took the subtle route in letting husband Travis Barker know during a June 16 Blink-182 concert that she'd be rocking maternity wear in the near future.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna

The "Diamond" singer had an unexpected co-headliner when she performed during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12.

Rihanna has since shared that she didn't plan to make the big reveal on just any given Sunday, but it was as good a time as any to show that she and A$AP Rocky had baby No. 2 on the way.

Keke Palmer

On Dec. 3, 2022, following months of pregnancy rumors, the Emmy winner confirmed live on Saturday Night Live, during her monologue, that she is indeed expecting her first child.

Cardi B

In 2018, following months of speculation she is pregnant with her first child, the rapper revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. She and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, that year.

Cheyenne Floyd

On Dec. 17, 2020, the Teen Mom OG star confirmed her pregnancy by posting a maternity shoot. "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," she wrote online. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

Beyoncé

Queen Bey unforgettably told a reporter at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards that she had a surprise, and then confirmed it onstage at the end of her "Love on Top" performance by rubbing her belly and telling the audience, "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me." Her and Jay-Z's first child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was born the following January.

Ed Sheeran

Although he never confirmed his wife was pregnant, the singer announced on Instagram back in September 2020 that they did become parents. "I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her." 

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

As baby announcements go, Ryan and Kayla's 2016 reveal for baby No. 1 has got to be one of the cutest, and totally appropriate given Lochte's status as one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers of all time.

Camilla Luddington

Just in time for Halloween 2016, the Grey's Anatomy actress took advantage of the seasonal harvest to announce her first child was on the way.

Alanis Morissette

The singer got really creative with her 2016 announcement about baby No. 2, posting a music video that features cartoon versions of her and her family, and ends with them gathered around a photo of an ultrasound. 

Cardi B

She did it again: During a performance at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B showed off her growing baby bump, confirming she and Offset are expecting baby no 2. Their son, Wave Set Cephus, was born months later.

Beyoncé & Jay Z

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," Beyoncé captioned her 2017 Instagram announcement. The singer and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir that year.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

The couple announced baby No. 3, son Leonardo, with this sweet photo posted on Instagram of the two smooching in NYC—note the blue teddy bear. They have since welcomed four more children.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

In 2016, the now-ex couple used a Chymoji to share that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Dream Kardashian was born that November.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

In 2014, the two celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by announcing baby No. 2.

Jaime King

In 2015, the star recruited her first son James to announce her pregnancy with his little brother.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

In this sweet 2016 Instagram post, the couple revealed they were reading up for baby No. 2.

 

Kanye West

In 2012, the artist cut the music during a concert in Atlantic City to let the world know that he and then-wife Kim Kardashian were expecting their first child together, saying, "Can you make some noise for my baby mama right quick?" Their daughter North West was born the following year.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

In 2014, baby No. 2's imminent arrival was heralded via writing in the sand. Life really is a beach sometimes.

Carrie Underwood

The country star let her pups do the talking when it came to announcing she was pregnant with her first child.

Jessica Simpson

In 2014, Simpson announced her pregnancy with eldest daughter Maxwell with this extremely memorable photo of herself dressed up as a "mummy." Get it? Yeah. You get it.

Olivia Wilde

In 2016, Olivia and then-partner Jason Sudeikis' son Otis helped confirm that baby No. 2 was on the way. The former couple welcomed their daughter Daisy later that year.

