Spirit Airlines Accidentally Recreates Home Alone 2 After 6-Year-Old Boards Wrong Fight

Ya filthy animals better give this kid his very own cheese pizza.

After all, on Dec. 21, a 6-year-old named Casper was meant to fly Spirit Airlines from Philadelphia to Fort Myers, Florida, but was accidentally put on the wrong flight to Orlando.

And when his grandmother Maria Ramos went to pick him up, she found his luggage—but no Casper.

"They told me, ‘No, he's not on this flight. He missed his flight,'" she told WINK-TV. "I said, ‘No, he could not miss his flight because I have the check-in tag.' I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where's my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?' She said, ‘No, I had no kids with me.'"

Though he was ultimately found 160 miles away in Orlando, Maria is still searching for answers from the airline. "I want them to call me," she said. "Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? The flight attendant—after mom handed him with paperwork—did she let him go by himself? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?"