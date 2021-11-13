7 Times Home Sweet Home Alone Paid Homage to the Original Home Alone

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Helped Paris Jackson Ace Her "AHS" Audition

Who says you can't go home again?

Twenty-six years after Home Alone turned Macaulay Culkin into the world's most famous child star and became a Christmas staple, the classic movie's Disney Plus remake is finally here.

Home Sweet Home Alone finds JoJo Rabbit standout Artie Yates filling Culkin's iconic puffer jacket and beanie as Max Mercer, Gen-Z's Kevin McCallister. The British 10-year-old is tasked with defending his Chicago home from robbers (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) after he is left alone for the holidays when his family departs for a vacation in Tokyo. In this version, they're tripped up by the fact that they were split up onto separate flights. Naturally, hijinks and bodily harm ensue.

Directed by Dan Mazer and written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, Home Sweet Home Alone adds modern touches to the story—Max constantly talks to his Alexa-esque device and the house doesn't have a landline—but still finds ways to pay homage to the original film, including the return of a fan-favorite character and an update on what Kevin is up to now.