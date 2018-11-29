In the words of Jimmy Fallon, "This is the hottest time to be Macaulay Culkin."

Yes, it certainly is the season—the holiday season. As the child star of one of the most beloved Christmas stories, Home Alone, and its sequel, 38-year-old Culkin finds himself staring back at his 10-year-old face on TV this time every year.

That's because the 1990 movie and its sequel are on constant reruns through December. "I do get recognized more this time of year," he told Fallon on Wednesday's The Tonight Show.

While it may be a bit strange to see your childhood self, the Home Alone reruns have served an unexpected purpose.