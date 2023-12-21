Glee’s Darren Criss and Wife Mia Expecting Baby No. 2

Glee alum Darren Criss and his wife Mia are expecting their second baby together after welcoming Bluesy Belle Criss⁣ in April 2022.

Watch: Darren Criss Welcomes FIRST Child With Mia Swier

Better add a Versace onesie to the registry. 

Darren Criss and wife Mia are growing their family, as the Broadway star announced Dec. 21 that they're expecting their second baby. 

Fans were gleeking out after Darren shared a fake movie poster for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with his family's faces edited onto the cast's bodies, along with two positive pregnancy tests.

"And COMING SOON…" he wrote on Instagram. "Let's hope the sequel is better than the photoshop."

Just one day prior, the Glee star wrapped his A Very Darren Christmas Tour, finishing with a Nashville show on Dec. 20. "Thanks for a great tour and I think this is a great way to end the celebration," he shared on his Instagram Story, "the Christmas party as it were."

But honey, honey, this isn't Darren and Mia's first time as parents. The couple—who got married in 2019—welcomed their first child Bluesy Belle Criss⁣ in April 2022. At the time, he captioned a photo of his family at the hospital, "M & D made some sweet music."

The Real Life Loves of Glee's Big Stars

Some of his other best known works? Playing the boy who lived in A Very Potter Musical and Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which earned him an Emmy and Golden Globe Award.

And while accepting the former trophy in 2018, Darren made sure to thank his beloved wife for her endless support.

"Oh my God, you guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far," he said onstage. "My darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life." 

